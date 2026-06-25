COUPLES Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Admits It Was Her Idea to Get a Prenup in Order to 'Protect' Country Star: 'That's Not Why I'm With You' Source: MEGA;@brittanyaldean/Instagram Brittany Aldean told followers that the prenup was her idea to 'protect' her husband. Olivia Callanan June 25 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brittany Aldean is setting the record straight about the prenuptial agreement she and Jason Aldean signed before walking down the aisle. In a recent video shared to her Instagram Story, the social media personality revealed that getting a prenup was actually her idea — not her husband's. Brittany said she views the agreement as a way to "protect" the country music star, emphasizing that her decision to marry had nothing to do with his wealth. "That's not why I'm with you," Brittany stated, addressing assumptions some might make about her motivations.

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The Scandal That Started It All

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Jason Aldean was still married when he met now-wife Brittany Aldean.

The couple's path to marriage was not without drama. Jason and Brittany's relationship began in September 2012 when they were spotted together at a bar while Jason was still married to Jessica Ussery. The incident drew immediate public scrutiny, and Jason publicly acknowledged his mistake, stating that he had "screwed up" and "acted inappropriately." Brittany, who was an aspiring singer and contestant on American Idol Season 11 at the time, remained a constant presence in Jason's life despite the controversy surrounding their relationship. Despite the rocky start, the couple eventually married in 2015 and have continued to share their relationship publicly.

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Navigating Motherhood Through IVF

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Brittany Aldean has been open on social media about her IVF jounrey.

The couple has since built a family that includes two biological children together: Memphis and Navy. Both children were born through in vitro fertilization, a journey that Brittany has documented openly with her followers. Recognizing the emotional and physical toll of fertility treatments, she has made a point to share her IVF experience candidly on social media, hoping to provide support and encouragement to other women navigating similar paths to motherhood.

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A Musical Partnership

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram The happy couple recently released their debut duet together.

Most recently, Jason and Brittany have taken their partnership to new levels by collaborating on their debut duet together. The track, titled "Easier Gone," appears on Jason's latest studio album, Songs About Us. What makes the collaboration even more special is that Brittany had never stepped foot in a professional recording studio before. Jason surprised her by proposing the idea after discovering that the song was the perfect fit for both of them.

Source: MEGA Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, share kids Memphis and Navy.