Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shows Off Sizzling Body in Bikini Photos

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Brittany Aldean is fully leaning into summer mode — and she’s giving fans a front-row seat. The wife of country star Jason Aldean recently shared a mirror selfie that doubled as a mini style moment, showing off a bold beach look that instantly caught attention online. Inside a stylish bathroom setting, Brittany struck a pose in a bright green bikini top paired with a matching green-and-black checkered skirt. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses, layered gold jewelry and her signature long blonde waves worn loose and relaxed.

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Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Brittany Aldean shared a vibrant green bikini look in a mirror selfie that highlighted her summer style.

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Clearly getting ready for a sunny outing, she kept the caption simple and playful while snapping the shot. "Got the outfit pics," she wrote. Earlier in the season, Brittany had already teased the same swimsuit during a family beach getaway over spring break in March, where she first debuted the colorful set.

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Jason Aldean Opens Up About Marriage Life

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Jason Aldean opened up about marriage challenges, saying couples often need to ‘agree to disagree.’

While Brittany continues to share glimpses of her lifestyle, Jason has also been opening up about life at home. In April, the singer spoke while promoting his album Songs About Us, reflecting on what keeps his marriage grounded after more than a decade together. Even though he and Brittany — who have collaborated musically on “Easier Gone” — are extremely close, he admitted they don’t always see eye to eye. "I just think that sometimes you realize that you're just not always going to see eye to eye on things," he told Fox News. "There are certain things that she's never going to see where I'm coming from and vice versa, right? And you just kind of have to go with it. Agree to disagree." He added that learning to move past disagreements has made their relationship stronger over time. "But once you learn to kind of let go of that stuff instead of like let it just sit there and bother you all day... it's like, 'Yeah, we're never going to see eye to eye on this, so let's keep moving,'" he said.

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Family First for the Aldeans

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram The pair, married since 2015, share two children and maintain a blended family with Jason Aldean’s older daughters.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two children — son Memphis, 8, and daughter Navy, 7. Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley, 23, and Kendyl, 18, from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery. Over the years, Jason has often credited their strong bond to mutual support and friendship at the center of their relationship. "We're best friends. I feel like that's why it works. We are super supportive of each other, whether it be my business ventures or her business ventures or whatever the case may be," he said. "I think she's turned into a great business-minded person. She's a great mom and all the things."

Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram Jason Aldean described their relationship as built on friendship, mutual support and shared family values.