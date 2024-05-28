Jason Aldean Grateful Wife Brittany Has His Back Even Amid Controversies: 'We're a Team'
Jason Aldean knows wife Brittany Aldean will be there for him through thick and thin.
In a new interview, the country music star called himself and his spouse "a team," nothing they "deal with everything together."
"Whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her. You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff," the singer, 47, explained.
"We're on the same page. [Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for," he continued. "And she's been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point."
Jason expressed his gratitude toward Brittany, 35, by gushing, "Just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice. So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure."
Just last year, the blonde beauty came to her husband's defense when people accused his song "Try That in a Small Town" of being racist.
"Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," she responded via social media. "How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."
The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2012 when they were caught getting handsy despite Jason still being married to Jessica Ussery at the time.
The "Night Train" vocalist issued a public apology for the incident, confessing, "The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself."
"I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys," he added. "I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support."
Brittany released a separate statement.
In the end, his actions appeared to be too much, as he filed for divorce from Jessica in April 2013. The duo, who married in 2001, share two daughters together.
By 2014, the American Idol alum and Jason made their public debut as a couple, going on to tie the knot the following year. They have two kids of their own.
Fox News spoke to Jason about his wife's unwavering support.