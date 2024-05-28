Jason Aldean Grateful Wife Brittany Has His Back Even Amid Controversies: 'We're a Team'

Jason expressed his gratitude toward Brittany, 35, by gushing, "Just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice. So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure."

Just last year, the blonde beauty came to her husband's defense when people accused his song "Try That in a Small Town" of being racist.

"Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," she responded via social media. "How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."