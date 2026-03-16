Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Flaunts Bikini Body During Tropical Vacation With Their Kids: Photos

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Jason and Brittany Aldean enjoyed a relaxing vacation with their kids, with the latter sharing numerous photos from their trip on social media. "Soaking it up 🌞🐚," the blonde beauty captioned her Sunday, March 15 upload, in which she rocked several skin-baring bikinis.

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Brittany Aldean Shows Off Bikini Body on Vacation

Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram Brittany and Jason Aldean went on a tropical vacation with their kids.

In a few photos, Brittany, 37, rocked a green swim top and matching bottoms, which she covered with a black crochet sarong. The star sipped on a drink in one snap and took a cute selfie with her husband, 49, in another. The American Idol alum also showed off her curves in a pale yellow bikini while cuddling up with the country star on a lounge chair outside. In addition, she shared some snaps of their two kids and of their scenic beach surroundings. Jason also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

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When Did the Stars Begin Dating?

Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram The 'American Idol' alum showed off her figure in several swimsuits.

Though things are smooth sailing now, the beginning of the pair's relationship was met with criticism, as Jason admitted to "acting inappropriately at a bar" with Brittany while he was married to Jessica Ann Ussery. The "She's Country" vocalist apologized for his behavior, calling it "a lapse in judgment." The two divorced in 2013, and the following year, Brittany and Jason stepped out together, going on to marry in 2015.

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Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram The couple married in 2015.

Brittany has been by his side ever since, and she quickly came to his defense in 2023 when people accused his pro-gun song "Try That in a Small Town" of being racist. "Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," she penned on social media. "How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."

Jason Aldean Gushes Over His Wife's Support

Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram Brittany Aldean defended her husband when people accused his song 'Try That in a Small Town' of being racist.