Jason and Brittany Aldean's Most Adorable Moments With Their Kids: Photos
Nothing is more important to Jason and Brittany Aldean than their children.
Despite numerous public controversies, the two have remained focused son Memphis, born in December 2017, and daughter Navy, born in February 2019.
"Now that I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too," the country star, 46 — who also has daughters Keeley, 20, and Kendyl, 16, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery — said in a 2020 interview. "I think it's something that I've gotten a grip on a little, the older I've gotten and the longer I've been in the business. I think I've finally, after all these years, got it figured out now."
When asked if his littlest children are aware of what a big celebrity their dad is, Jason explained while on the red carpet at the CMT awards, "I don't think they’ve 100 percent figured it out yet, but hopefully they’re watching at home tonight with their grandparents and they can kinda see it."
"I think Memphis might because he’s been able to stay up for the shows so he has moments of, 'that’s my dad, what’s happening?’ But I don’t think they get it yet," Brittany, 35, added of their small kiddos.
Before the arrival of their first child together, the American Idol alum was open about her IVF journey and what it took to have her babies. "The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult," Brittany explained.
"It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day," she revealed. "When we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long."
Scroll through the gallery to see Jason and Brittany Aldean's cutest moments with their kids:
The happy trio was all smiles as they enjoyed a day out on a boat together.
Navy and Memphis looked cuter than ever as they shared a sibling squeeze.
Brittany and Jason shared a sweet moment with their kiddo.
Brittany and her mini-me puckered up for a mirror selfie.
The family was all smiles as they met Hulk Hogan backstage at one of Jason's shows.
Us Weekly conducted the 2020 interview with Jason.
Access Hollywood conducted the interview at the CMTs.
People conducted the interview with Brittany about her IVF journey.