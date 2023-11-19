Jason and Brittany Aldean's Most Adorable Moments With Their Kids: Photos

"Now that I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too," the country star, 46 — who also has daughters Keeley, 20, and Kendyl, 16, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery — said in a 2020 interview. "I think it's something that I've gotten a grip on a little, the older I've gotten and the longer I've been in the business. I think I've finally, after all these years, got it figured out now."

When asked if his littlest children are aware of what a big celebrity their dad is, Jason explained while on the red carpet at the CMT awards, "I don't think they’ve 100 percent figured it out yet, but hopefully they’re watching at home tonight with their grandparents and they can kinda see it."