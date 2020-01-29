Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany Aldean is finally feeling like herself again. She showed off her 17 pound weight loss in a sexy bikini while shooting a campaign for the South Beach Diet in Miami on Tuesday, January 28.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany Aldean is finally feeling like herself again. She showed off her 17 pound weight loss in a sexy bikini while shooting a campaign for the South Beach Diet in Miami on Tuesday, January 28.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!