Jason Bateman Compared to 'Jesus' as He Debuts New Long Hairstyle at Basketball Game: Photo
Jason Bateman switched up his look!
On Saturday, April 20, fans of the Ozark star shared their reaction to the 55-year-old’s new hairstyle after he debuted his long locks at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game.
The father-of-two sported a unkept mop of long hair along with a long beard to the event.
“Jason Bateman is the Jesus we needed,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user joked, while another person compared him to the famous band the Bee Gees, saying, “Jason Bateman looking like a lost Brothers Gibb.”
One individual dissed, “Jason Bateman looks like a bum in this picture lol,” as a fourth stated, “He does look pretty grizzly.”
“OMG I didn’t recognize Jason LOL,” one more person penned.
Others praised the celeb for his hairdo, with one user writing, “Jason Bateman has always had amazing hair and he still does and I am HERE for it,” while another shared, “Jason Bateman’s mane is thick and luxurious.”
Besides getting attention for his shocking appearance, Bateman last made headlines in early April after PETA bashed him for doing an ad read for a dairy company on his podcast.
The organization slammed the allegedly "false and misleading marketing claims" Bateman made on a March episode of his "Smartless" podcast, according to a letter obtained by TMZ.
PETA specifically took issue with the Arrested Development alum’s claim Organic Valley sells items that are ethically sourced from small family farms.
"Cows used for mass consumption dairy products are typically hooked up to machines and milked two or more times per day, rather than being allowed to suckle their calves. To ensure a constant supply of milk, these cows are repeatedly and artificially impregnated — not a pleasant experience — to ensure milk production," the paperwork read.
The nonprofit continued calling the process a "vicious cycle," which ultimately puts the cows in question through trauma. PETA has repeatedly accused the dairy industry mistreating cows.
The organization noted how Bateman’s ad may mislead the public and demanded he no longer run the promotion on his podcast.
This was not the first time Bateman has face backlash from PETA, as in 2019 they bashed a Hyundai Super Bowl ad starring Jason, where a vegan dinner party was mocked as gross.