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Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's Split Was Long Overdue as Actor 'Caused a Wedge' in Their 18-Year Marriage, Claim Insiders

Photo of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: mega

Sources claimed Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen would have ended their 18-year marriage a while ago if they hadn't gone to couples therapy.

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May 18 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

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Though Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's split after 18 years of marriage came as a shock to fans, it was a long time coming for their inner circle.

According to a source, the stars were having trouble for "a while," which is why they had been attending couples therapy.

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What Went Wrong?

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Photo of An insider admitted couples therapy helped Jason Biggs and estranged wife Jenny Mollen's marriage last longer.
Source: mega

An insider admitted couples therapy helped Jason Biggs and estranged wife Jenny Mollen's marriage last longer.

"It really helped them stay in their marriage as long as they have," an insider explained to a news outlet. "I think if they didn’t do therapy, they would’ve split maybe two or three years ago."

The actor's actions were likely the catalyst of the split, as they admitted, "Jason definitely has changed since his weight-loss transformation."

"He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego. I don’t think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he’s proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be," the source told Daily Mail, referring to when Biggs, 48, shaped up last year due to "cholesterol issues."

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Jason Biggs 'Has Had More Stress in His Life'

Photo of An insider revealed the dad-of-two 'changed' after his weight loss.
Source: mega

An insider revealed the dad-of-two 'changed' after his weight loss.

More over, the American Pie alum's workload ramped up, as he took on "his first big directorial debut last year," which was "a really stressful time for him."

"Trying to remain in the spotlight and continue to put out projects that are just as entertaining as what he was known for previously can be a difficult task," the insider explained. "But he has this reputation and he knows that and he puts pressure on himself to do things that are going to get just as much attention. Jason has had more stress in his life than Jenny lately and I think that’s definitely caused a bit of a wedge."

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The Exes Are Still on 'Great Terms'

Photo of The pair's rep insisted the actors are still 'very much connected' and focused on co-parenting.
Source: mega

The pair's rep insisted the actors are still 'very much connected' and focused on co-parenting.

The stars' rep confirmed the split on Thursday, May 14, noting they're still on "great terms" as they co-parent their two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8. No divorce filings have been made yet.

"They are very much connected," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

The estranged spouses even celebrated Biggs' 48th birthday together with their children on May 12 — though unlike last year, Mollen, 46, didn't mark the occasion on her Instagram grid.

Photo of A source claimed Jason Biggs' 'stress' from work played a part in the breakup.
Source: mega

A source claimed Jason Biggs' 'stress' from work played a part in the breakup.

The My Best Friend's Girl costars got engaged in 2008 and eloped just a few months later before having a small ceremony and party with some friends and family.

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