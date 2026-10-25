Jason Biggs Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey and Feeling 'Nervous' to Share His Story
Oct. 25 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Jason Biggs has opened up about his personal journey with sobriety, admitting to feelings of anxiety when sharing his story.
At the City Harvest Presents the 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred, the actor expressed how relapse has been a significant aspect of his life. “I was nervous because relapse is a big part of my story,” Biggs stated during an interview.
The actor, who is now 47 years old, revealed that he spent four years navigating the challenges of addiction, often going in and out of Alcoholics Anonymous.
His decision to speak publicly stems from a desire to hold himself accountable and possibly motivate others facing similar struggles.
In a past podcast appearance, Biggs recounted a moment of desperation when he climbed into a trash bin to retrieve his last drugs.
“I was like, ‘What the f--- am I doing? This is absolutely insane,’” he recalled to Page Six. He managed to keep the severity of his addiction hidden from his now-estranged wife, Jenny Mollen.
Back in 2018, Biggs celebrated a significant milestone by sharing a photo of his one-year sobriety chip on social media.
He reflected on his journey, saying, “Turns out this s--- is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety.”
He encouraged those struggling with addiction to seek help and not feel ashamed of their circumstances.
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Biggs attended the City Harvest gala, which focuses on rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste and delivering it to those in need across New York City.
He highlighted his dislike for food waste, calling himself a “leftover guy.” He enjoys transforming leftovers into new meals, even adding eggs to leftover Chinese food for breakfast.
The actor also mentioned that he has a talent for cooking, creating a pasta sauce that his kids love. The gala raised an impressive amount to provide over 12 million meals, honoring chef Simon Kim and hosted by SNL alum Bowen Yang.
Biggs' openness about his struggles with addiction may inspire others to seek help and find their own path to recovery.