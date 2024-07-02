OK Magazine
Dean McDermott Celebrates 1 Year Sober as He Thanks Rehab Center for 'Saving His Life' Amid Tori Spelling Divorce

A photo of Dean McDermott.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 2 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Dean McDermott has made it to a major milestone in his recovery journey.

On Tuesday, July 2, the former Chopped Canada host took to Instagram with an emotional tribute in celebration of reaching one year of sobriety.

dean mcdermott one year sober celebrates rehab center saving life
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

Dean McDermott recently reached one year of sobriety.

McDermott reflected on the not-so-easy path to get to where he is now in a lengthy caption, alongside a photo of a hand-painted poster that read, "1 Year, 12 Months, 365 Days, 8,760 Hours."

The image also included the television personality's sobriety coins — including his special one-year chip — in addition to a piece of paper with numerous blue tally marks and a smaller paper with the phrase: "You are literally the most amazing person."

dean mcdermott one year sober celebrates rehab center saving life
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

The reality star thanked those who helped him reach the special milestone.

In the caption, McDermott, 57, expressed: "Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday."

"A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life," he said in reference to the Los Angeles rehab center that helped him overcome his alcohol abuse issues.

dean mcdermott one year sober celebrates rehab center saving life
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

Dean McDermott previously admitted alcoholism led to his and Tori Spelling's marital demise.

The Canadian actor proceeded to encourage those also "struggling with addiction" to "just surrender and ask for help."

"We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself," he promised. "A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change."

MORE ON:
Dean McDermott
In the comments section of the monumental post, several of McDermott's 139,000 Instagram followers flooded the reality star with congratulatory thoughts.

"Congrats man!! That’s so amazing. I’m so freaking happy for you. Miss you. Hope to see you at a cap session soon, and would love to have you at ours. I’ll send you the information sending love and light your way. Xoxo❤️," one person wrote to the Open Range actor, as another exclaimed: "Bravo! 👏 Both in asking for help to start and making this huge milestone ❤️."

dean mcdermott one year sober celebrates rehab center saving life
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott at the end of March.

A third user penned: "So very happy for you!! It works if you work it and you certainly are doing just that! We’re here for you always @_harmonyplace ❤️ Much love and congratulations! 👏🏼."

McDermott reaching one year of sobriety also marks roughly one year since announcing his separation from estranged wife Tori Spelling in June 2023.

Source: OK!

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress didn't officially file for divorce from her estranged husband until March of this year, McDermott revealed the couple's decision to separate last summer after 17 years of marriage.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," McDermott declared in a later-deleted post reportedly uploaded in the midst of a fight with his estranged wife.

