Hunter Biden Believes He'll Die If He Uses Drugs Again: 'There's No Coming Back for Me for Another Relapse'

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Hunter Biden is opening up about his battle with addiction, admitting he believes another relapse could cost him his life. During an appearance on Howie Mandel's "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the former president's son discussed his sobriety and how his father Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis has intensified his fears. "If I use, it means that I'm choosing death," Hunter confessed. "I don't have any doubt in my mind about that, that there's no coming back for me for another relapse."

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Hunter Biden Says His Sobriety Is a Life-or-Death Decision

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) Source: @HOWIEMANDEL/INSTAGRAM Hunter Biden explained that his approach to sobriety changed after several previous relapses.

Hunter explained that his perspective on addiction has changed, particularly when dealing with anxiety and uncertainty. He emphasized that his focus is staying sober one day at a time rather than making promises about the distant future. "I've been sober before, but I never felt that way," he admitted. The 56-year-old acknowledged that previous periods of sobriety hadn't given him the same conviction about the consequences of using drugs again.

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Hunter Biden Reveals What Triggered a Previous Relapse

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden recalled how ordering a drink on a flight ended seven years of sobriety.

Hunter also recalled how one of his earlier periods of sobriety ended during a flight home from Madrid, Spain, in 2010. After being upgraded to business class, he found himself alone in the cabin when a flight attendant approached with a drink cart. "I look at her. She looked at me. I said, 'I'll have one,'" he recalled. The moment came after seven years of sobriety, illustrating how unexpectedly a return to substance use can begin. Hunter also revealed that he had previously maintained sobriety for shorter stretches, including one year and three months.

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Hunter Biden Fears Losing His Father to Cancer

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden admitted his father's cancer diagnosis has intensified anxiety about losing him.

The conversation turned emotional when Howie asked how Hunter manages his father's illness while navigating his own recovery. Hunter admitted that much of his anxiety stems from the possibility of losing Joe, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. "It's all fear-based. Fear that I've got that I'm losing my dad, which, you know, just by the actuarial table, I'm going to lose my dad," he explained. He acknowledged that the cancer diagnosis has heightened those feelings, making his commitment to sobriety especially important.

Joe Biden's Cancer Treatment Has Been Difficult

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's ongoing prostate cancer treatment has become an emotional challenge for his family.