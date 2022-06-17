Jason Derulo Feels 'A New Sense Of Purpose' Since Welcoming Son, Reveals If Tot Will Follow In His Footsteps

This Father's Day, the tot, who is 13 months, will meet his dad in Europe since he has a show in Denmark. "We'll have a good time there," the singer, who shares his son with ex Jena Frumes, says.

Despite being a toddler, Derulo knows little Jason will enjoy getting to see his father take the stage. "It's my favorite thing is to sing to him, and more and more, as he is getting older, I notice that he is really, really into music, so just singing to him or bringing him to my studio sessions are some of my favorite moments because he’s dancing the whole time," he shares. "I know it sounds as cliché as it gets, but he's really, really into music, so I love playing music for him."

"He is actually so obsessed with my new song 'Slidin.' Whenever he’s crying or anything, I will put it on, and it’s all good," he notes.