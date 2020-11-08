Thirst King Jason Derulo was riding high last month after his new single “Savage Love” hit No.1 on the Billboard charts for the first time in 11 years.

This marks Derulo’s second No. 1 single after his debut song “Whatcha Say” in 2009. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the 31-year-old singer hit up the popular West Hollywood rooftop joint Catch and spent over $100,000 on drinks for himself and fellow patrons.

“It’s a celebration @catch! SAVAGE LOVE #1 on billboard,” he captioned a video on his Instagram. “We did it @bts.bighitofficial @jawsh_685‼️‼️”

Derulo — whose real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux — has sold over 30 millions singles and achieved Platinum level eleven times, with many hit songs including, “Wiggle”, “Talk Dirty” and “In My Head.”

The record producer has also dazzled on the big screen, with appearances in Turn the Beat Around and most recently, in the musical fantasy film Cats, which is based on the 1981 Tony Award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Derulo broke the internet last year when he posted a photo on Instagram that showed a rather large bulge in his pants. Instagram did take the photo down, saying it violated “community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity,” according to TMZ.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum is known for showing off his vocal abilities but also isn’t afraid to flaunt his toned physique.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Derulo’s sexiest thirst trap photos. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.