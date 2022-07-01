The star claimed she was told to turn a blind eye to the "Wiggle" crooner's infidelity, but she couldn't since she would "never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart."

Fumes also alleged that she doesn't "receive child support" for their little boy, and her relationship was "never about money or dating someone famous. I was in love and we planned a baby and life together. It didn't work out and life must go on."

The parents split in September 2021 after a year together but then seemed to reconcile, as the were spotted out on a few more occasions over the following months. Derulo has yet to respond to her accusations.