Jason Isaacs Says He Feels Like a 'Surrogate Father' to 'White Lotus' Costar Patrick Schwarzenegger
Sept. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jason Isaacs had a proud "fake dad" moment after attending his White Lotus costar Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding on September 6.
"I do feel like a surrogate father, to be honest," Isaacs said ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards.
Discussing his onscreen family dynamic, he shared: "I fell madly in love with Patrick and [Sam Nivola] and [Sarah Catherine Hook] as my fake kids. In fact, when my real daughters came to visit, I said, 'Let's go out and eat with the kids,' and they went, 'Dad, we're your kids.' I'm like, 'Sorry.'"
Isaacs portrayed the patriarch of a North Carolina family that traveled to Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3, a season lauded for its nine Emmy nominations. Isaacs himself received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while the show earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.
In a Vogue photo from the wedding, the joyous couple posed with Isaacs, Nivola and his girlfriend Iris Apatow, along with Hook and other celebrity attendees such as Rob Lowe and Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
"But it's true, it is a lovely reunion. I wish everybody was here," Jason added, reflecting on the camaraderie among the cast at the Emmy Awards. "Patrick's shooting in London, my hometown. It's weird that some people get nominated and other people don't; people have the most dramatic things to do. But I thought everybody was magnificent in the show."
On his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 14, Patrick also shared some photos with his White Lotus costars at the wedding, simply captioning it with a heart emoji — a display of their bond outside the dramatic outskirts of White Lotus’ Thailand.
Talking about Patrick on the “Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware” podcast, Jason admitted having a different impression of The Staircase star, given his status as Arnold’s son.
“I didn't expect Patrick to be nice because he's the son of a famous movie star, and he's such a fabulous, grounded person,” Jason shared of the famous actor.