or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Emmy Awards
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Isaacs Says He Feels Like a 'Surrogate Father' to 'White Lotus' Costar Patrick Schwarzenegger

Composite Photos of Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Source: Mega

Jason Isaacs said he feels like a 'surrogate father' to Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Isaacs had a proud "fake dad" moment after attending his White Lotus costar Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding on September 6.

"I do feel like a surrogate father, to be honest," Isaacs said ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Discussing his onscreen family dynamic, he shared: "I fell madly in love with Patrick and [Sam Nivola] and [Sarah Catherine Hook] as my fake kids. In fact, when my real daughters came to visit, I said, 'Let's go out and eat with the kids,' and they went, 'Dad, we're your kids.' I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: Mega

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot September 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Isaacs portrayed the patriarch of a North Carolina family that traveled to Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3, a season lauded for its nine Emmy nominations. Isaacs himself received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while the show earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

In a Vogue photo from the wedding, the joyous couple posed with Isaacs, Nivola and his girlfriend Iris Apatow, along with Hook and other celebrity attendees such as Rob Lowe and Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Isaacs
Source: Mega

Jason Isaacs received an Emmy nomination for his 'White Lotus' performance.

Article continues below advertisement

"But it's true, it is a lovely reunion. I wish everybody was here," Jason added, reflecting on the camaraderie among the cast at the Emmy Awards. "Patrick's shooting in London, my hometown. It's weird that some people get nominated and other people don't; people have the most dramatic things to do. But I thought everybody was magnificent in the show."

MORE ON:
Emmy Awards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jason Isaacs
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger also showed love to his 'White Lotus' costars in wedding photos.

Article continues below advertisement

On his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 14, Patrick also shared some photos with his White Lotus costars at the wedding, simply captioning it with a heart emoji — a display of their bond outside the dramatic outskirts of White Lotus’ Thailand.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs
Source: HBO

Jason Isaacs loves to gush about his 'White Lotus' costars in recent and past interviews.

Talking about Patrick on the “Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware” podcast, Jason admitted having a different impression of The Staircase star, given his status as Arnold’s son.

“I didn't expect Patrick to be nice because he's the son of a famous movie star, and he's such a fabulous, grounded person,” Jason shared of the famous actor.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.