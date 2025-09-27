Jason Isaacs Says He Feels Like a 'Surrogate Father' to 'White Lotus' Costar Patrick Schwarzenegger

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Isaacs had a proud "fake dad" moment after attending his White Lotus costar Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding on September 6. "I do feel like a surrogate father, to be honest," Isaacs said ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards. Discussing his onscreen family dynamic, he shared: "I fell madly in love with Patrick and [Sam Nivola] and [Sarah Catherine Hook] as my fake kids. In fact, when my real daughters came to visit, I said, 'Let's go out and eat with the kids,' and they went, 'Dad, we're your kids.' I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

Source: Mega Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot September 6.

Source: Mega Jason Isaacs received an Emmy nomination for his 'White Lotus' performance.

"But it's true, it is a lovely reunion. I wish everybody was here," Jason added, reflecting on the camaraderie among the cast at the Emmy Awards. "Patrick's shooting in London, my hometown. It's weird that some people get nominated and other people don't; people have the most dramatic things to do. But I thought everybody was magnificent in the show."

Source: HBO Patrick Schwarzenegger also showed love to his 'White Lotus' costars in wedding photos.

On his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 14, Patrick also shared some photos with his White Lotus costars at the wedding, simply captioning it with a heart emoji — a display of their bond outside the dramatic outskirts of White Lotus’ Thailand.

Source: HBO Jason Isaacs loves to gush about his 'White Lotus' costars in recent and past interviews.