'White Lotus' Season 3 Stars: Just How Much Is Their Net Worth Off-Screen?
HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 is making waves, and it’s not just about the drama set in the fictional White Lotus Resort, but also about their star-studded cast! Now fans are left wondering: does the on-screen opulence reflect in real-life?
From the stunning Leslie Bibb to the versatile Jason Isaacs, the ensemble features big hitters like Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries. Each actor adds their own charm to the series, but how do their real-life fortunes stack up?
The net worth of The White Lotus cast are as varied as their characters, ranging from a modest $200,000 all the way up to a jaw-dropping $30 million!
A report by Life & Style crunched the numbers, based on figures from Celebrity Net Worth.
Sam Rockwell – $30 Million
Rockwell's appearance may have only been a cameo, but his impact in The White Lotus is as large as his bank! The two-time Academy Award winner has the highest net worth of the Season 3 cast at $30 million.
Lalisa Manobal (LISA) – $25 Million
Thai K-Pop sensation Lalisa Manobal (known by her stage name LISA in all-girl supergroup BLACKPINK) who made her acting debut in The White Lotus as health mentor Thidapon "Mook" Sornsin, has a net worth of $25 million. As BLACKPINK's artists ventured into solo projects, Lisa brought out an album packed with collaborations from Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Future and Tyla.
Jason Isaacs – $25 Million
Isaacs, a master of both film and television, boasts a $25 million net worth. While he’s played many roles, fans know him best as the sinister Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter.
Michelle Monaghan – $16 Million
Monaghan, known as the complex actress Jaclyn Lemon in the series, has a net worth of around $16 million. Like her on-screen character, Monaghan has a powerful film and TV discography with roles in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018), Bad Monkey (2024) and Source Code (2011).
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Walton Goggins - $12 million
Actor-producer Goggins, who plays Rick, has amassed a $12 million net worth, working on films and television series such as Django Unchained (2012), Beverly Hills, 90210, and The Hateful Eight (2015).
Parker Posey – $5 Million
Posey, known for her iconic roles in films like Dazed and Confused (1993), Scream 3 (2000) and Blade: Trinity (2004), and with a reported net worth of $5 million, adds another compelling character to her repertoire in The White Lotus Season 3. She portrays Victoria Ratliff, a woman juggling the highs and lows of a family getaway in Thailand.
Patrick Schwarzenegger – $5 Million
Posey's on-screen son, Schwarzenegger (Saxon Ratliff in the series) is as wealthy as his on-screen persona, amassing a net worth of $5 million. The series put Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son on the map, after it established him as a "s-- symbol."
Leslie Bibb – $4 Million
Playing Kate Bohr in the series, Bibb also had major roles in her arsenal, such as journalist Christine Everhart in the Iron Man series and Palm Royale (2024).
Natasha Rothwell - $1.5 million
Having previously delivered a standout performance as spa guru Belinda Lindsey in the first season of The White Lotus, and with a net worth of $1.5 million, Rothwell returned to the series in Season 3.