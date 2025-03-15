NEWS 'Out of Touch' Jason Isaacs Slammed for 'Warped' Opinion There Is a 'Double Standard' for Men After Full-Frontal 'White Lotus' Scene Source: MEGA In Season 3, episode 4, of 'The White Lotus,' actor Jason Isaacs had a full-frontal scene.

Jason Isaacs thinks the comments about his full-frontal scene in The White Lotus are unfair. Following his appearance on the Friday, March 14, episode of CBS Mornings, the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone alum, 61, was slammed for his claim that men get more backlash for nude scenes.

“A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet,” Isaacs said about fans discussing his Season 3, episode 4, naked shot. “And it’s interesting because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her v----, which was on [the screen] all the time. It’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men,” he said of the Academy Award winner, who did multiple nude scenes in Anora.

“But when women are naked, Margaret Qualley as well, in The Substance, nobody would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard,” Isaacs added. The Black Hawk Down star stated that he shut down questions about whether his manhood on the show was a prosthetic “because I don’t think that people really want to know how the sausage is made.”

“Genuinely, I think it would be odd when there are characters — and some of the women are naked in here — it’d be odd if you were sitting here. And you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second,” he continued. “Mike White is a brilliant writer; it’s the best series on television for a long time. And what is the obsession with p------? It’s an odd thing,” Isaacs concluded.

Shortly after the talk show went live, the Liverpool native was bashed for his take. “Wtf kind of warped bubble is he in?! Women get dissected and scrutinized all of the time asking about their weight, bra size, and are made into s-- objects for male consumption,” one person penned after seeing the interview. “This is so off base, out of touch, and tone-deaf. But sure your prosthetic p---- is an albatross…”

“Not a man talking about double standards in nude scenes when the number of naked women on screen doesn’t even come close to the men’s,” a second user noted. “Nah. Let’s not do this. Actresses are constantly asked about their nude scenes. Even when they’re not nude they’re questioned about their underwear or what wax they’ve had in so-called professional interviews. He wore a prosthetic, it’s not the same,” a third individual ranted.

