On The Mend!Jason Momoa Still 'Extremely Shaken' By 'Trauma' Of Head-On Motorcycle Crash
Jason Momoa is still grappling with his scary head-on vehicle collision.
“He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all," an insider spilled of the Aquaman actor's crash earlier this month in which a motorcyclist driving the opposite direction near Calabasas, Calif., made contact with his vehicle.
Momoa “knows he’s lucky to be alive," added the source, who noted the 42-year-old is "grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other drive is OK too."
JASON MOMOA CARRIES DRUNK MAN OVER HIS SHOULDER & OUT OF NEW YORK'S BOWERY HOTEL AFTER UNRULY PATRON WAS ASKED TO LEAVE
The Game of Thrones actor was involved in the crash on Sunday, July 24, with the other motorist crossing over the double yellow lines and into his lane while zipping around a turn.
The driver was ejected from his bike upon contact with Momoa's vehicle, slamming into the Dune star's windshield during the crash and tumbling over the Oldsmobile and ending up on the opposite side of the car.
Luckily, the reported 21-year-old man was only treated for minor injuries at nearby Northridge Hospital.
Footage from the scene showed Momoa walking back to his car as paramedics came to the rescue to help out the motorist on Old Topanga Canyon Road.
And while the crash has him still rattled, the insider said it “put everything into perspective,” for the actor. "Jason is now very much at the stage of his life where he knows he needs to make the most of every day and watch out for danger at every turn."
EIZA GONZALEZ LEAVES FLIRTY MESSAGE UNDER JASON MOMOA'S SOCIAL MEDIA POST
The terrifying experience came six months after Momoa split from Lisa Bonet following their four years of marriage. The former flames, who share daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, were together for 13 years before officially saying "I Do" and parting ways in January.
Not long after, Momoa began dating Eiza González — though they have since parted ways. "They're just very different people," an insider dished of their decision to split. "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."