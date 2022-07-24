Jason Momoa Collides With Motorcyclist In Terrifying Head-On Crash

The crash comes a month after the Game of Thrones actor and former girlfriend actress Eiza González made the decision to part ways.

"They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source spilled on the exes, adding there was still hope that "they might work it out."

"Jason is a cool guy," another inside explained prior to their amicable split. "Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things. She will see Jason when they are in the same city."