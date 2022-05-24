Jason Momoa Allegedly Advocated For Amber Heard To Keep Her Role As Mera In 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom'

Arnold said that Heard's role was supposed to be her "star is born" moment, but due to issues with Johnny Depp, she was almost cut from the flick. The expert said Heard was able to stick around since Wan was "committed to her."

The mom-of-one allegedly trained five hours a day for several months before a costume designer told her that the role had been "dismissed."

Arnold said that Mera was going to have a “strong romantic arc the entire film and some great action sequences” before her action scenes were “cut out” and her role was “radically reduced.”

“They [Hollywood] like her work, but they can’t work with her because every time her name is mentioned, the negativity flares up again,” Arnold said of Heard's reputation.