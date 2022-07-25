New Footage: Jason Momoa Seen Walking Back To His Car Unscathed After Scary Crash With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was seen walking back to his car as paramedics came to the rescue and helped out the motorcyclist when the two were involved in a scary head-on crash.

According to new footage, there's several fire trucks. The actor, who was wearing an orange shirt, was spotted on the side of the road walking back to his car, and fortunately, it looked like he came out of the incident unscathed. The injured rider is not in the video, but you can see their bike and gear on the road.