Jax Taylor's Alleged 'Harsh' DM About Ex Brittany Cartwright's Body Leaked as She Disses His Bedroom Skills
Amid their divorce drama playing out on The Valley, an Instagram account leaked an alleged DM from Jax Taylor proving he talked negatively about his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.
“And believe me.. the DMs were HARSH,” Instagram account @cici.loves.you shared alongside the alleged DM. “These are the ‘nicest’ I could find. I’ve always been very open to Jax. After everything he did, I always held the hope that he would actually change and he would be a ‘family man…’ I’ve always tried to understand where his issues were coming from and why he does the things he does.”
She went on to share Taylor hasn't "changed,” as this has been going on for “at least a decade,” and, as he “only goes to therapy for a few days whenever they are filming,” she questioned if he even wants to evolve.
“Cause all his actions post-filming this season to tell me that he is.. I got so much more to say.. but I[‘d] rather listen to you right now, so drop your thoughts in the comments and let’s get into this,” they concluded.
The alleged DM from Taylor showed him responding to an Instagram Story they shared of Cartwright, where they noted she “looked gorg.”
“She doesn’t look like that and she was hammered,” Taylor allegedly replied.
“What do you mean she doesn’t look like that?” @cici.loves.you wrote back. “This is her no?”
Taylor allegedly responded, telling the account Cartwright “edits her pics.”
On top of the screenshots, @cici.loves.you explained she initially did not share any of the alleged messages from Taylor, as “the things he said were quite harsh and really not ok to say about any woman, let alone your (ex) wife/ the mother of your child.”
After the April 29 episode of The Valley, Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live and slammed Taylor’s performance in the bedroom. When asked to rate it on a scale of 1-10, she responded, “Oh, Lord. There was times when he was about a 7 or an 8 but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing.”
“I’d say, a 2 or 3,” she added.
Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024. In early March, Taylor admitted to being a cocaine addict.
“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” he announced on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”
Aside from stopping doing the drug, Taylor revealed he’s cut out another substance — alcohol.
“People ask you, ‘Do you have an alcohol problem too?’” he stated. “I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand. I can’t do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”