Jax Taylor Says Finding Out Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Was 'Talking' to His Friend Post-Split Led Him to Get Sober: 'A Serious Slap in the Face'

“[After my separation], I found out Brittany was talking to my friend [Julian Sensley],” The Valley star told Us Weekly. “It was a serious slap in the face — I brought this person into my circle! When I found out, I collapsed.”

While he admitted this wasn’t his rock-bottom — rather, months where he spent time alone in his house “drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse” was his lowest point — Cartwright talking to his friend finally encouraged him to make a positive change in his life.

Regardless, Taylor stated he will “never talk negatively about Brittany,” but is “angry with some of the things she’s done.”