Jax Taylor Says Finding Out Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Was 'Talking' to His Friend Post-Split Led Him to Get Sober: 'A Serious Slap in the Face'
Jax Taylor confirmed the tipping point with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright that made him get sober once and for all.
“[After my separation], I found out Brittany was talking to my friend [Julian Sensley],” The Valley star told Us Weekly. “It was a serious slap in the face — I brought this person into my circle! When I found out, I collapsed.”
While he admitted this wasn’t his rock-bottom — rather, months where he spent time alone in his house “drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse” was his lowest point — Cartwright talking to his friend finally encouraged him to make a positive change in his life.
Regardless, Taylor stated he will “never talk negatively about Brittany,” but is “angry with some of the things she’s done.”
“It takes two to fight,” he continued. “A marriage is a team thing — you’re partners. We were in deep, and both of us threw in the towel. She was so hurt, she was throwing daggers.”
Filming a show while going through a breakup is hard, which is why there were some “scenes” he “couldn’t even get through."
Things got so heated he even “walked out" at one point.
“I deserve a lot of it,” he shared, “but some of the things she said just gutted me.”
The former Vanderpump Rules star admitted he still questions why his marriage ended, wondering if “it was so bad all these years, why did she stay?”
“Why did she ask me to have another kid last year?” he elaborated. “This is the problem. I know I angered her a lot, and I’m not blaming her. It’s more like, why didn’t she say, 'Hey, why don’t we go to therapy? Why don’t we fix this?' Or 'Why don’t we go away and figure out these problems?'"
The famous reality star claimed he’s currently doing his “best to be amicable” with his ex, but admitted he walks “on eggshells” around her.
Regardless of where things stand between them, he shared they’re both “great parents” with a “beautiful son."
"Nothing else matters," he declared.
As OK! reported on March 4, Taylor revealed he was a cocaine addict, but he's now sober from both drugs and alcohol.
“If you were to ask me in the beginning, I’d be like, no, fame is great, I love it, I don’t have a [substance] problem. Now I’ve stopped and feel the healthiest I’ve been in 25 years. I don’t want to f--- this up," he added.