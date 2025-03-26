or
Jax Taylor Says Finding Out Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Was 'Talking' to His Friend Post-Split Led Him to Get Sober: 'A Serious Slap in the Face'

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor shared finding out Brittany Cartwright was 'talking' to his friend post-split led him to get sober.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Jax Taylor confirmed the tipping point with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright that made him get sober once and for all.

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright star on 'The Valley.'

“[After my separation], I found out Brittany was talking to my friend [Julian Sensley],” The Valley star told Us Weekly. “It was a serious slap in the face — I brought this person into my circle! When I found out, I collapsed.”

While he admitted this wasn’t his rock-bottom — rather, months where he spent time alone in his house “drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse” was his lowest point — Cartwright talking to his friend finally encouraged him to make a positive change in his life.

Regardless, Taylor stated he will “never talk negatively about Brittany,” but is “angry with some of the things she’s done.”

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said he will 'never talk negatively about Brittany.'

“It takes two to fight,” he continued. “A marriage is a team thing — you’re partners. We were in deep, and both of us threw in the towel. She was so hurt, she was throwing daggers.”

Filming a show while going through a breakup is hard, which is why there were some “scenes” he “couldn’t even get through."

Things got so heated he even “walked out" at one point.

“I deserve a lot of it,” he shared, “but some of the things she said just gutted me.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star admitted he still questions why his marriage ended, wondering if “it was so bad all these years, why did she stay?”

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor wondered why Brittany Cartwright stayed in their marriage if it was 'so bad all these years.'

“Why did she ask me to have another kid last year?” he elaborated. “This is the problem. I know I angered her a lot, and I’m not blaming her. It’s more like, why didn’t she say, 'Hey, why don’t we go to therapy? Why don’t we fix this?' Or 'Why don’t we go away and figure out these problems?'"

The famous reality star claimed he’s currently doing his “best to be amicable” with his ex, but admitted he walks “on eggshells” around her.

Regardless of where things stand between them, he shared they’re both “great parents” with a “beautiful son."

"Nothing else matters," he declared.

Photo of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Cruz Cauchi
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said he and Brittany Cartwright are both 'great parents.'

As OK! reported on March 4, Taylor revealed he was a cocaine addict, but he's now sober from both drugs and alcohol.

“If you were to ask me in the beginning, I’d be like, no, fame is great, I love it, I don’t have a [substance] problem. Now I’ve stopped and feel the healthiest I’ve been in 25 years. I don’t want to f--- this up," he added.

