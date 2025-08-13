Jax Taylor Makes Shocking Confession as He Reveals Secret Burner Account to Defend Himself
Jax Taylor made a shocking confession on the third part of Season 2’s The Valley reunion, admitting to having a burner account on Instagram to defend and praise himself.
In an earlier episode on the season, his ex Brittany Cartwright claimed Taylor uses the name “Frank Dremon” to fawn over himself.
Brittany Cartwright Had Proof the Burner Account Was Jax Taylor's
Comments from the burner account included, “He’s a legend,” and “Jax Taylor Ready to Be the No. 1 Guy in the Group.”
Cartwright offered up proof the account was his, saying he accidentally once DMed her from the account, asking her to “please answer the phone like I did for you.”
When reunion host Andy Cohen asked Taylor if “Frank Dremon” was allowed inside his bar, Taylor owned up to what was going on.
Jax Taylor Admitted the Burner Account Was His
"Oh, my burner account?” he asked. “Frank Dremon from Naked Gun. It's my burner account. It's not a big deal.”
They then showed some of the comments Frank Dremon had made, including, “What’s it like to be perfect? He is the show, hands down” and “Show me a man in this world that wouldn’t get mad at something like this.”
When asked if he still uses the account, Taylor claimed he doesn’t and hasn’t used it “in a while.”
Jax Taylor Addressed Allegations He Sold Brittany Cartwright's Jenny Craig Tote Bags
Taylor also addressed allegations from Cartwright he offloaded some of her tote bags from her partnership with Jenny Craig.
"I sold a bunch of stuff on eBay,” Taylor said. “We have all this stuff we get for merch, it's been sitting in the garage for f----- ever. A lot of this was during Covid, we need to make some money. I sold a lot of stuff.”
During the episode, Taylor addressed claims The Valley is “his show.”
“None of this would have happened if I didn't start this up," he stated, clearly standing by his stance.
This led Cartwright to quickly pipe in that he was “gone for 30 days and nobody missed him,” referring to his stint in rehab.
Jax Taylor Is Leaving 'The Valley'
On July 16, Taylor announced he would be exiting The Valley ahead of Season 3.
“After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley,” Taylor shared with a media outlet.
“Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting,” he added. “Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”
When asked about Taylor’s departure during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Cartwright claimed she “found out the night before” but thought it was “a great decision by everyone.”