REALITY TV NEWS Jax Taylor Makes Shocking Confession as He Reveals Secret Burner Account to Defend Himself Source: Bravo Jax Taylor admitted to operating a burner account to defend and praise himself before exiting 'The Valley.' Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor made a shocking confession on the third part of Season 2’s The Valley reunion, admitting to having a burner account on Instagram to defend and praise himself. In an earlier episode on the season, his ex Brittany Cartwright claimed Taylor uses the name “Frank Dremon” to fawn over himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright Had Proof the Burner Account Was Jax Taylor's

Source: Bravo Andy Cohen asked Jax Taylor if the Frank Dremon account was his.

Comments from the burner account included, “He’s a legend,” and “Jax Taylor Ready to Be the No. 1 Guy in the Group.” Cartwright offered up proof the account was his, saying he accidentally once DMed her from the account, asking her to “please answer the phone like I did for you.” When reunion host Andy Cohen asked Taylor if “Frank Dremon” was allowed inside his bar, Taylor owned up to what was going on.

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor Admitted the Burner Account Was His

Source: Bravo Jax Taylor said the burner account is 'not a big deal.'

"Oh, my burner account?” he asked. “Frank Dremon from Naked Gun. It's my burner account. It's not a big deal.” They then showed some of the comments Frank Dremon had made, including, “What’s it like to be perfect? He is the show, hands down” and “Show me a man in this world that wouldn’t get mad at something like this.” When asked if he still uses the account, Taylor claimed he doesn’t and hasn’t used it “in a while.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor Addressed Allegations He Sold Brittany Cartwright's Jenny Craig Tote Bags

Source: Bravo Brittany Cartwright claimed 'nobody missed' Jax Taylor when he was in rehab for 30 days.

Taylor also addressed allegations from Cartwright he offloaded some of her tote bags from her partnership with Jenny Craig. "I sold a bunch of stuff on eBay,” Taylor said. “We have all this stuff we get for merch, it's been sitting in the garage for f----- ever. A lot of this was during Covid, we need to make some money. I sold a lot of stuff.” During the episode, Taylor addressed claims The Valley is “his show.” “None of this would have happened if I didn't start this up," he stated, clearly standing by his stance. This led Cartwright to quickly pipe in that he was “gone for 30 days and nobody missed him,” referring to his stint in rehab.

Jax Taylor Is Leaving 'The Valley'

Source: Bravo Jax Taylor announced he is leaving 'The Valley' on July 16.