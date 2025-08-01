'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Scheana Shay Joining Season 3 of 'The Valley' in 'Larger Role' After Jax Taylor Exits

“I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she shared. “To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”

After confessing his affair, Davies gave Shay a letter he'd written a year after the affair ended.

"He wrote the letter, which included more specifics than I ever wanted, such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house)," she revealed. "He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection. Gee, thanks! He definitely wasn’t sober when he put pen to paper, so the spelling errors were rampant. I can’t explain why, but that really irritated me. Maybe because it felt like another sign of his carelessness.”