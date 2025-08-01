'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Scheana Shay Joining Season 3 of 'The Valley' in 'Larger Role' After Jax Taylor Exits
Although Bravo fans last saw Scheana Shay in a full time role on Vanderpump Rules, a new report claims she will be joining The Valley’s upcoming third season.
An insider who spoke to a media outlet insisted Shay — who has made some guest appearances on The Valley — will have a “larger role” on the next season.
Brock Davies' Affair Aftermath Will Be Explored on 'The Valley'
“The show will explore the aftermath of her affair becoming public and other struggles within her marriage to Brock [Davies],” they added.
As OK! reported, in her memoir My Good Side, Shay confirmed Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant.
As a result, Shay revealed she was "unable" to contain her "rage" when Davies admitted to his "brief affair" with a woman at his gym in 2021.
Scheana Shay's Reaction to Brock's Affair
“I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she shared. “To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”
After confessing his affair, Davies gave Shay a letter he'd written a year after the affair ended.
"He wrote the letter, which included more specifics than I ever wanted, such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house)," she revealed. "He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection. Gee, thanks! He definitely wasn’t sober when he put pen to paper, so the spelling errors were rampant. I can’t explain why, but that really irritated me. Maybe because it felt like another sign of his carelessness.”
- 'The Valley' Season 3 Cast: Find Out Who Is Safe — and Who Is at Risk of Being Cut
- Scheana Shay at War With Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Peter Madrigal as He Sides With Lisa Vanderpump: Read the Leaked Text Messages
- Scheana Shay Reveals Ariana Madix Hasn't Reached Out After Brock Davies Affair Revelation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Scheana Shay Is Joining 'The Valley'
As for why Shay is joining The Valley, the insider said it “helps that she is already genuinely good friends with all of them and fits naturally with the group. Producers felt that it will be good to have another Vanderpump Rules bridge after Jax [Taylor] left.”
“It just makes sense,” they added, noting filming is “getting ready to roll right now.”
Jax Taylor Stepping Away From 'The Valley'
On July 16, Taylor confirmed he would be “stepping away” from the next season of The Valley to prioritize his sobriety. He noted this decision came after an "incredibly challenging year" and "many honest conversations with my team and producers."
During the second season of The Valley, viewers watched Taylor go through a brutal separation from Brittany Cartwright and later went to rehab. He was often criticized for his questionable behavior, both by his castmates and viewers of the show.
"My focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting," he added. "Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."