'The Valley' Season 3 Cast: Find Out Who Is Safe — and Who Is at Risk of Being Cut

The source went on to dish who is safe from the current cast — and who may be getting the boot.

“Jesse is not at risk for getting cut,” they shared. “Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are also safe as are Danny and Nia Booko. As far as Jax and Brittany go, production isn’t sure if they will have them return or not. With Janet feuding with almost everyone on the cast, she’s losing ground with them and that’s a clear problem, which could result in her also not returning.” “They’re looking at all options for casting,” the source concluded.