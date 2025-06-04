or
Article continues below advertisement
'The Valley' Season 3 Cast: Find Out Who Is Safe — and Who Is at Risk of Being Cut

Photo of the cast of 'The Valley.'
Source: Bravo

An insider exclusively told OK! about who is safe and who might be cut from 'The Valley' ahead of Season 3.

By:

June 4 2025, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

While the drama-filled second season of The Valley is currently airing, an insider exclusively confirmed to OK! Bravo is considering some serious changes ahead of Season 3.

The Valley is casting,” a source dished, adding that it has "nothing" to do with ratings for the show, as it's in the top 10 of Peacock’s most-watched shows of the week.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is 'The Valley' Casting?

Photo of Jason and Janet Caperna
Source: Bravo

An insider pointed out Janet Caperna is having issues with 'everyone,' which is worrying production/Bravo.

“The reason they’re casting,” the insider continued, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules, where you have a cast that won’t film with each other. Right now you have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are going through a bitter divorce, and you have Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally, who are also going through a brutal split. It wouldn’t make sense for any of these estranged couples to go on trips together or spend time together going forward.” The source pointed out another issue: cast member Janet Caperna claims she’s having issues with “everyone,” which is making Bravo/production “worried” and “confused where they go from here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Who Has Casting Spoken To?

Composite photo of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval
Source: Bravo

Production has interviewed Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval to potentially come on 'The Valley,' a source dished.

So, who has casting talked to so far? “Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been interviewed,” the insider confirmed. “They also have talked to Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix. There’s also a possibility Michelle’s boyfriend Aaron Nosler’s ex-girlfriend could join the cast. Jesse’s new girlfriend Lacy Nicole is also a contender.”

MORE ON:
The Valley

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Safe?

Photo of Nia and Danny Booko
Source: Bravo

Nia and Danny Booko are said to be safe and will remain on 'The Valley,' an insider spilled.

The source went on to dish who is safe from the current cast — and who may be getting the boot.

“Jesse is not at risk for getting cut,” they shared. “Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are also safe as are Danny and Nia Booko. As far as Jax and Brittany go, production isn’t sure if they will have them return or not. With Janet feuding with almost everyone on the cast, she’s losing ground with them and that’s a clear problem, which could result in her also not returning.” “They’re looking at all options for casting,” the source concluded.

An 'Emotional' Season 2 for Brittany Cartwright

Composite photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor may be at risk of getting cut from 'The Valley,' a source said.

Brittany recently dished to OK! that watching Season 2 of The Valley has been tough.

“It’s been emotional for sure,” she shared. “Reliving everything isn’t easy, especially during such a big transition in my life, but I also feel really proud of how open and honest I’ve been. I hope it helps someone else going through something similar.”

