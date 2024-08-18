OK Magazine
Did Jax Taylor Get Fired From 'The Valley' After Entering an In-Patient Mental Health Facility?

Rumors are circulating that Jax Taylor was fired from 'The Valley.'

Aug. 18 2024, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Rumors recently sprung up regarding The Valley star Jax Taylor being fired from the show amid his mental health crisis — but OK! can exclusively confirm this is not the case.

Jax Taylor separated from wife Brittany Cartwright in February.

“Jax absolutely was not fired from The Valley,” an insider close to production revealed.

The rumors began after former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp outed that Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were filming for The Valley. With Taylor away seeking treatment for his mental health, gossip began spreading that the two Vanderpump Rules stars were brought on to take his spot.

The source specifically addressed this, noting the two women filming for The Valley has “absolutely nothing to do with Jax.” “Their fit into this group is a seamless one as they’ve known these people and been friends with them for years,” the insider continued.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent is currently filming Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

The production source went on to note since The Valley is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, it “makes sense" for certain cast members to be brought in. “Let’s not forget Jax and Brittany Cartwright came from Vanderpump Rules,” they added. As for what happens with Taylor, that remains to be seen. “Jax is currently away dealing with his mental health problems,” they concluded. “He will be back on the show when he returns and is healthy.”

'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay is also filming Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

On July 31, a representative for Taylor confirmed he checked into a facility to address some issues he'd been having. “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” his representative explained at the time. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment.” Sharing this is a “particularly sensitive time for him and his family,” his rep ended their statement asking for “privacy and respect” until Taylor wants to address the situation further.

It’s unsurprising Taylor is struggling, especially given he separated from Cartwright back in February.

An insider confirmed Jax Taylor will return to 'The Valley' when he is healthy.

On the February 29 episode of their “Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright confessed she and Taylor were taking time apart.

“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright revealed at the time.

Adding she was not sure “what the future holds,” she dished to listeners she was “focused" on their son. “I love you guys and pray for us,” Cartwright also told listeners. “Everything will be just fine.”

Fans of The Valley were less than shocked to hear that the pair had separated, as Cartwright and Taylor had palpable tension during the first season of The Valley. Cartwright wanted another baby, while Taylor kept bringing up Cartwright’s drinking, which led to fights viewers witnessed.

The Valley’s second season is currently in production.

