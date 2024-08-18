“Jax absolutely was not fired from The Valley,” an insider close to production revealed.

The rumors began after former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp outed that Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were filming for The Valley. With Taylor away seeking treatment for his mental health, gossip began spreading that the two Vanderpump Rules stars were brought on to take his spot.

The source specifically addressed this, noting the two women filming for The Valley has “absolutely nothing to do with Jax.” “Their fit into this group is a seamless one as they’ve known these people and been friends with them for years,” the insider continued.