'I Deserve Better': Brittany Cartwright Admits Jax Taylor Is 'Not Really Trying' to Work Through Their Marital Issues Amid Separation
Will Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor get through this rough patch?
After the couple announced they were separating on Thursday, February 29, the mother-of-one revealed that the couple — who share son Cruz, 2 — have yet to work though their marital issues.
“It’s Jax, so he’s not really trying that much right now,” the Vanderpump Rules alum shared of the House of Villains star.
When asked if the duo has considered going to couple’s counseling, Cartwright shared, “I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that."
“Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better,” she explained of her marriage to Taylor, which began in June 2019.
“We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now,” she added.
Cartwright noted she still loves Taylor, whom she met in Las Vegas in 2015.
“I just want the best for me and my son at this point. That’s like my main focus,” she stated. “If he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know.”
The Kentucky native also addressed rumors which claimed the separation was a publicity stunt to promote their new show, The Valley, that premieres March 19 on Bravo.
“Absolutely not,” Cartwright said. “This is definitely for my mental health. I think that’s been one of the hardest parts right now is that people are speculating that I am doing something for the show coming out.”
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright revealed the state of the pair’s marriage on their podcast, "When Reality Hits."
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she began. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the 35-year-old added. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time," she continued of her and Taylor, 44. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," Cartwright concluded.
TMZ interviewed Cartwright.