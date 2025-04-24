Jay Leno Gushes About Being Wife Mavis' Caretaker Amid Her Advanced Dementia: 'That's What Love Is'

“When you get married, you sort of take a vow: ‘Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I'm out banging the cashier at the mini mart?’ No, I didn’t. I enjoy the time with my wife,” he said. “I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV and it’s okay.”

“It’s basically what we did before, except now I have to feed her and do all those things,” he continued. “But, I like it. I like taking care of her. She’s a very independent woman, so I like that I’m needed.”