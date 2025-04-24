Jay Leno Gushes About Being Wife Mavis' Caretaker Amid Her Advanced Dementia: 'That's What Love Is'
Jay Leno’s love for his wife, Mavis Leno, knows no bounds.
In a recent interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Jay divulged his experience as Mavis’ caretaker after she was diagnosed with “advanced dementia” in January 2024.
“When you get married, you sort of take a vow: ‘Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I'm out banging the cashier at the mini mart?’ No, I didn’t. I enjoy the time with my wife,” he said. “I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV and it’s okay.”
“It’s basically what we did before, except now I have to feed her and do all those things,” he continued. “But, I like it. I like taking care of her. She’s a very independent woman, so I like that I’m needed.”
Jay was declared Mavis’ official caretaker in April 2024 after he filed for a conservatorship in January of that year. As he discussed what his life looks like now, the comedian told Graham Bensinger that although it’s a “challenge,” he wouldn’t trade it for anything else.
“When you have to feed someone and change them and carry them to the bathroom and do all that kind of stuff every day, it’s a challenge,” Jay admitted. “And it’s not that I enjoy doing it, but I guess I enjoy doing it.”
As the star continued to gush about Mavis, he noted the possibility of him running off with another woman — but made it clear that would never happen.
“I’m not just, ‘This person is attractive and s---,’ and having s-- with them and everything,” he shared. “At some point in my life, I’m gonna be called upon to defend myself. I think that’s really what defines a marriage. I mean, that’s really what love is.”
Jay went on: “That’s what you do. I mean, I’m glad I didn’t cut and run. I’m glad I didn’t run off with some woman half my age or any of that silly nonsense. I would rather be with her than doing something else.”
Though Mavis’ dementia diagnosis isn’t exactly what Jay hoped for his wife, he told Graham that “you have to find the humor” in the situation.
The Hollywood legend then detailed how he brought Mavis to shop at Nordstrom, where she insisted on buying a pair of designer shoes — something he found comical.
Jay has also found laughter when working on his wife’s memory with her. “It’s kind of fun. I go, ‘Honey, that’s President [Barack] Obama. Remember we had dinner?’ [She’ll say], ‘Oh, not me.’ [And I’ll say], ‘Yeah, honey, that was you!’”