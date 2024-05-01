Jay Leno's Wife Mavis Says She Feels 'Great' Amid Dementia Battle as Couple Attends Movie Premiere for Date Night: Photos
Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, are rolling with the punches amid the latter's dementia diagnosis.
On Tuesday, April 30, the spouses looked as happy as ever while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Unfrosted.
On the red carpet, Mavis, 77, told a reporter, "I feel great" when asked how she was doing.
The comedian, 74, said of their date night, "Thought I'd come to something fun for a change. Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie — it's great. I think people will have a great time."
The pair looked adorable at the event, with Mavis leaning her head on her husband at one point as the cameras flashed away.
"Well, we hang out every day. We have a great time," the TV star gushed of the secret to their successful relationship. "44 years [married], so we're doing good."
As OK! reported, Mavis' diagnosis was revealed earlier this year when the Emmy winner filed to be her conservator, telling the court she "lacks the necessary capacity to execute the estate plan" due to her condition.
"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," stated the court docs, which were obtained by RadarOnline.com. "Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage."
It was also noted that on occasion, Mavis doesn't recognize her husband and can't remember her birthday.
Luckily, an insider told a news outlet that Jay is more than capable of looking after his wife.
"He takes care of her. He gets her out of the house, which she seems to respond favorably to," the source continued. "It’s a difficult situation, as anyone can imagine."
"Mavis was always Jay’s rock and now he must be hers," a separate source spilled. "She’s been unable to handle day-to-day tasks."
"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the source added. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."
Jay is also getting things in order for the future, as attorney Christopher C. Melcher explained the couple has a "living trust in a will" that was created before Mavis was diagnosed with dementia.
"Jay is concerned about is that he might die before she does, and somebody is going to need to take control of these things," Melcher explained. "So, he's just trying to do that planning now, and he needs a court order to rearrange their affairs because she has dementia and doesn't have capacity to agree to anything right now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the couple at the movie premiere.