OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jay Leno
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jay Leno's Wife Mavis Says She Feels 'Great' Amid Dementia Battle as Couple Attends Movie Premiere for Date Night: Photos

jay leno wife mavis feels great dementia movie premiere photos
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, are rolling with the punches amid the latter's dementia diagnosis.

On Tuesday, April 30, the spouses looked as happy as ever while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Unfrosted.

Article continues below advertisement
jay lenos wife mavis feels great dementia movie premiere photos
Source: mega

Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, had a date night on Tuesday, April 30.

On the red carpet, Mavis, 77, told a reporter, "I feel great" when asked how she was doing.

The comedian, 74, said of their date night, "Thought I'd come to something fun for a change. Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie — it's great. I think people will have a great time."

Article continues below advertisement
jay lenos wife mavis feels great dementia movie premiere photos
Source: mega

The comedian's wife was diagnosed with dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair looked adorable at the event, with Mavis leaning her head on her husband at one point as the cameras flashed away.

"Well, we hang out every day. We have a great time," the TV star gushed of the secret to their successful relationship. "44 years [married], so we're doing good."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Mavis' diagnosis was revealed earlier this year when the Emmy winner filed to be her conservator, telling the court she "lacks the necessary capacity to execute the estate plan" due to her condition.

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," stated the court docs, which were obtained by RadarOnline.com. "Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage."

Article continues below advertisement
jay lenos wife mavis feels great dementia movie premiere photos
Source: mega

Mavis said she's feeling 'great.'

Article continues below advertisement

It was also noted that on occasion, Mavis doesn't recognize her husband and can't remember her birthday.

Luckily, an insider told a news outlet that Jay is more than capable of looking after his wife.

"He takes care of her. He gets her out of the house, which she seems to respond favorably to," the source continued. "It’s a difficult situation, as anyone can imagine."

MORE ON:
Jay Leno
Article continues below advertisement
jay lenos wife mavis feels great dementia movie premiere photos
Source: mega

The pair married in 1980.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mavis was always Jay’s rock and now he must be hers," a separate source spilled. "She’s been unable to handle day-to-day tasks."

"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the source added. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Jay is also getting things in order for the future, as attorney Christopher C. Melcher explained the couple has a "living trust in a will" that was created before Mavis was diagnosed with dementia.

"Jay is concerned about is that he might die before she does, and somebody is going to need to take control of these things," Melcher explained. "So, he's just trying to do that planning now, and he needs a court order to rearrange their affairs because she has dementia and doesn't have capacity to agree to anything right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the couple at the movie premiere.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.