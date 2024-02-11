Jay Leno's Wife Has ‘Good and Bad Days’ Amid Dementia Battle, TV Star 'Vows to Look After Her'

The source told a news outlet that the legal move "seemed like the prudent thing to do," given their situation. But despite Mavis' health struggles, their relationship remains strong, per the source.

"Mavis was always Jay’s rock and now he must be hers," they shared, noting she's been forgetting things and have lapses in short term memory lately that make her life more difficult. "She’s been unable to handle day-to-day tasks."

"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the source added. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."

