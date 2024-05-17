Jay Leno 'Enjoys' Taking Care of Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis After He's Appointed Her Conservator
Jay Leno is loving being his wife's source of support.
The former late-night host, 74, stepped out with his spouse, Mavis Leno, 77, to present the inaugural Mavis Leno Award for Global Women's Rights on Tuesday, May 14, where Jay got candid about becoming his other half's conservator after she was diagnosed with advanced dementia.
"People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun," the funny man emotionally said while taking the stage at the swanky gala. "We have a lot of fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."
In January of this year, Jay filed legal papers in a Los Angeles court requesting to be the appointed conservator as her health deteriorated. In April, a judge signed off on the legal arrangement.
"We do everything together," the television personality said while walking the red carpet at the ceremony. "I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other's company."
Jay, who married Mavis in 1980 and never had children, has been by the philanthropist's side throughout every step of her journey. "Jay has been wonderful. He gets her out of the house, which she seems to respond favorably to," an insider revealed.
- Jay Leno's Wife Mavis Says She Feels 'Great' Amid Dementia Battle as Couple Attends Movie Premiere for Date Night: Photos
- Jay Leno's Wife Has ‘Good and Bad Days’ Amid Dementia Battle, TV Star 'Vows to Look After Her'
- 'I'm a Fan': Jay Leno Defends President Joe Biden While Slamming 'Narcissist' Donald Trump
In the legal documents Jay's attorneys submitted to the court, they made a heartfelt plea for him to be Mavis' conservator. "Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the court papers stated.
"Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis's physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage. Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis' brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay," they continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The comedian has struggled watching his partner overcome by the disease, but he would never even think of leaving her side. "Mavis was always Jay’s rock and now he must be hers," a source explained. "She’s been unable to handle day-to-day tasks."
"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the insider revealed of the heartbreaking situation. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."
Fox News conducted the interview with Leno.