Jay Leno 'Enjoys' Taking Care of Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis After He's Appointed Her Conservator

"People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun," the funny man emotionally said while taking the stage at the swanky gala. "We have a lot of fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."

In January of this year, Jay filed legal papers in a Los Angeles court requesting to be the appointed conservator as her health deteriorated. In April, a judge signed off on the legal arrangement.