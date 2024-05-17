OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jay Leno
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jay Leno 'Enjoys' Taking Care of Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis After He's Appointed Her Conservator

jaylenolovestakingcarewifepp
Source: Mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jay Leno is loving being his wife's source of support.

The former late-night host, 74, stepped out with his spouse, Mavis Leno, 77, to present the inaugural Mavis Leno Award for Global Women's Rights on Tuesday, May 14, where Jay got candid about becoming his other half's conservator after she was diagnosed with advanced dementia.

Article continues below advertisement
jaylenolovestakingcarewife
Source: Mega

Jay Leno has loved being his wife's source of support.

"People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun," the funny man emotionally said while taking the stage at the swanky gala. "We have a lot of fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."

In January of this year, Jay filed legal papers in a Los Angeles court requesting to be the appointed conservator as her health deteriorated. In April, a judge signed off on the legal arrangement.

Article continues below advertisement
jaylenolovestakingcarewife
Source: Mega

Jay Leno was made Mavis Leno's conservator in April.

Article continues below advertisement

"We do everything together," the television personality said while walking the red carpet at the ceremony. "I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other's company."

Jay, who married Mavis in 1980 and never had children, has been by the philanthropist's side throughout every step of her journey. "Jay has been wonderful. He gets her out of the house, which she seems to respond favorably to," an insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
jaylenolovestakingcarewife
Source: Mega

Jay Leno was made Mavis Leno have been married since 1980.

MORE ON:
Jay Leno
Article continues below advertisement

In the legal documents Jay's attorneys submitted to the court, they made a heartfelt plea for him to be Mavis' conservator. "Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the court papers stated.

"Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis's physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage. Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis' brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay," they continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jaylenotakingcarewife
Source: Mega

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno never had children.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian has struggled watching his partner overcome by the disease, but he would never even think of leaving her side. "Mavis was always Jay’s rock and now he must be hers," a source explained. "She’s been unable to handle day-to-day tasks."

"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the insider revealed of the heartbreaking situation. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Fox News conducted the interview with Leno.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.