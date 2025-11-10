or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jay Leno
OK LogoHEALTH

Jay Leno Says He's 'Lucky' Wife's 'Tricky' Dementia Battle Isn't as Serious as Cancer or a Tumor: 'I Enjoy Taking Care of Her'

photo of Jay and Mavis Leno.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno opened up about his wife's dementia battle and how he likes to take care of her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jay Leno has gotten used to a new normal when it comes to taking care of his dementia-stricken wife, Mavis.

The talk show host, 75, opened up about Mavis' "tricky" condition in a new chat with People on November 9. He noted how he's grateful that her illness is not as serious as cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Leno Enjoys Caring for His Wife

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jay Leno said his wife Mavis is not 'suffering.'
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno said that Mavis is not 'suffering.'

"I've been very lucky in my life. My wife is fighting dementia and all that, but it's not cancer. It's not a tumor, so I enjoy taking care of her," Jay explained.

He added he does not see caring for Mavis, 79, as a full-time job. "It's not work, because people come up, and say they feel so sorry. I understand the sympathy, because I know a lot of people are going through it, but it's okay," he went on.

"We have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is," Jay shrugged.

Article continues below advertisement

image of jay Leno The talk show host is not a 'woe-is-me person.'
Source: MEGA

The talk show host is not a 'woe-is-me person.'

The comedian and Mavis married in 1980 and share no children together. "There are going to be a couple of years that are tricky. So, the first 46 [years], [were] really great," Jay reflected. "But it's okay. It's not terrible. I'm not a woe-is-me person. I'm just lucky that I am able to take care of her."

Despite her struggles, Jay couldn't be happier, as he calls himself "very lucky" and "enjoys [Mavis'] company."

MORE ON:
Jay Leno

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Filed for Conservatorship in 2024

Jay Leno and Mavis married in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno and Mavis married in 2018.

Back in September, the Tonight Show emcee also spoke to People about Mavis' health, saying that he loves being her "rock" amid her sickness.

"It makes you feel wanted. You got a purpose now. So it's good," he said. "People think, ‘Oh, it must be horrible.’ No, because she's not in any pain. She's not suffering."

Last year, Jay filed for conservatorship of Mavis with the court and custody was granted.

The judge said at the time: "She’s in very good care with Mr. Leno."

image of Mavis suffers from dementia.
Source: MEGA

Mavis suffers from dementia.

The judge also said Mavis had consented to the conservatorship and that Jay is the right person to take care of her.

Jay revealed at the hearing that he will begin estate planning and looking over Mavis' will.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.