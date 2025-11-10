Jay Leno Says He's 'Lucky' Wife's 'Tricky' Dementia Battle Isn't as Serious as Cancer or a Tumor: 'I Enjoy Taking Care of Her'
Jay Leno has gotten used to a new normal when it comes to taking care of his dementia-stricken wife, Mavis.
The talk show host, 75, opened up about Mavis' "tricky" condition in a new chat with People on November 9. He noted how he's grateful that her illness is not as serious as cancer.
Jay Leno Enjoys Caring for His Wife
"I've been very lucky in my life. My wife is fighting dementia and all that, but it's not cancer. It's not a tumor, so I enjoy taking care of her," Jay explained.
He added he does not see caring for Mavis, 79, as a full-time job. "It's not work, because people come up, and say they feel so sorry. I understand the sympathy, because I know a lot of people are going through it, but it's okay," he went on.
"We have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is," Jay shrugged.
The comedian and Mavis married in 1980 and share no children together. "There are going to be a couple of years that are tricky. So, the first 46 [years], [were] really great," Jay reflected. "But it's okay. It's not terrible. I'm not a woe-is-me person. I'm just lucky that I am able to take care of her."
Despite her struggles, Jay couldn't be happier, as he calls himself "very lucky" and "enjoys [Mavis'] company."
Jay Filed for Conservatorship in 2024
Back in September, the Tonight Show emcee also spoke to People about Mavis' health, saying that he loves being her "rock" amid her sickness.
"It makes you feel wanted. You got a purpose now. So it's good," he said. "People think, ‘Oh, it must be horrible.’ No, because she's not in any pain. She's not suffering."
Last year, Jay filed for conservatorship of Mavis with the court and custody was granted.
The judge said at the time: "She’s in very good care with Mr. Leno."
The judge also said Mavis had consented to the conservatorship and that Jay is the right person to take care of her.
Jay revealed at the hearing that he will begin estate planning and looking over Mavis' will.