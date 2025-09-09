COUPLES Jay Leno Admits Taking Care of His Wife Mavis Gives Him 'Purpose' Amid Her Dementia Battle: 'It's Fun' Source: MEGA Jay Leno was granted conservatorship over his wife in 2024. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 9 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Jay Leno meant it when he vowed to love his spouse in sickness and in health. The former television host opened up about being his wife Mavis Leno's caretaker as he reflected on her struggles with dementia while speaking at a press conference for Harley-Davidson's charity motorcycle ride, the Love Ride, which Jay is the Grand Marshal of. Speaking to a news outlet at the briefing, the stand-up comedian admitted he doesn't mind caring for Mavis after being married to her for more than four decades.

Source: MEGA Jay Leno revealed his wife Mavis' dementia diagnosis when he filed for conservatorship in January 2024.

"My wife's got some problems, so it's just her and I. But it's always been her and I for the last 45 years anyway, so it's fine. I enjoy taking care of her. It's fun," Jay, 75, told the outlet. Jay reiterated, "I do enjoy it," as he acknowledged how many individuals view caretaking as a daunting and difficult task. "People think, ‘Oh, it must be horrible.’ No, because she's not in any pain. She's not suffering. It's not like a tumor or cancer. It's just a confusion that comes with Alzheimer's and dementia. And that's okay," he explained of Mavis, 79. Jay continued: "I enjoy being her rock. It makes you feel wanted. You got a purpose now. So it's good."

Jay Leno Says Wife Mavis Has 'Still Got the Fire'

Source: MEGA Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, married in 1980 and never welcomed any children together.

While reflecting on his wife's dementia battle, Jay recalled a "funny story" about a recent moment the couple shared while watching a throwback episode of Hawaii Five-O from the 1960s. "We watched the episode where Stanley Holloway plays a genetic scientist who gets kidnapped. So, McGarrett goes to see his daughter, who's like 40. And he says, 'What kind of genetic engineering does your husband do?!' And she says, 'Well, I'm just a woman. I don't understand such things,'" the former Tonight Show host detailed. Mavis was triggered by the antifeminist comment, as Jay noted: "My wife was real involved with women's issues." After hearing and watching the scene, Jay mimicked how Mavis started making growling noises at the screen, adding, "She's just yelling at the TV. She still got the fire. It just made me laugh. Just screaming at McGarrett … But it just made me laugh."

Jay Leno Tries to Be Home 'Every Night' for His Dementia-Stricken Wife

Source: MEGA Jay Leno said his wife, Mavis, is not 'suffering.'

Part of Jay's role caring for his wife involves the retired talk show host limiting his travels, but even when on the road for work, Jay never fails to make it home by night. "I come home every day. I went to Puerto Rico for the day and [the] plane waited and I came right back," he confessed. "That's what I do. I try to be home every night. So that's kind [of] what I do."

Jay Leno Has Conservatorship Over Wife Mavis

Source: MEGA Jay Leno doesn't mind being his wife Mavis' caretaker.