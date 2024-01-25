Jay Leno Says He's Not a Fan of Donald Trump and Decided to Cut Politically Driven Comedy From His Act
Former host of The Tonight Show Jay Leno is sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump.
In an interview with Piers Morgan, Leno revealed he is "not a fan" of the former president and has consequently stopped including politically driven comedy in his performances.
The conversation took place in Leno's vast vintage car garage, where Morgan questioned him about his views on the phenomenon of Trump's political career.
Leno told Morgan, "I'm not a fan. Like this thing where they want to restrict him on the ballot. I'm against that 'cause that could turn against you." Morgan agreed, remarking that such restrictions would be "anti-democratic."
"If the people want that person as president, that’s fine. I mean, I’m not a fan, and it has nothing to do with politics. I just don’t think morally — I think we could do a little bit better," he continued. "You know all these indictments, whatever it might be."
Leno revealed he's stopped including politics in his stand-up act altogether, telling the British host that it was a different world before Trump.
"You know, when I did The Tonight Show, the idea was you made fun of both sides equally…they'd both be angry. And I'd go, 'Oh, that’s good,'" he explained. "You know, they both think you’re supporting the other guy."
"Now, you've gotta take a side, and people are angry if you don't," the comedian continued. "I find when I start to tell a political joke, and they want to know the punch line before — is this pro or against — you know? So I just stopped doing it."
"I just want people to come and laugh and have a good time," he added.
Leno's Tonight Show replacement, Jimmy Fallon, often takes shots at both Trump and President Joe Biden.
As OK! previously reported earlier this week, Fallon joked about Biden and his VP Kamala Harris having their first joint campaign event for the 2024 Democratic primary. He mimed the two of them shaking hands and asking one another, "Where you been for four years?"
He also shouted out the state of Colorado for "illegalizing" Trump after the state court's decision to remove the former president from their ballot for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.
“If Trump ends up winning in 2024, don’t be surprised if Colorado suddenly becomes East Utah," the SNL alum quipped.
Trump is infamous for not taking jokes well. In fact, when he was POTUS, he never attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, an event essentially known as a roast of the sitting president and their administration.
The New York businessman turned GOP leader was the butt of several jokes during the Biden dinners.