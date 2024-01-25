Jay Leno Says He's Not a Fan of Donald Trump and Decided to Cut Politically Driven Comedy From His Act

The conversation took place in Leno's vast vintage car garage, where Morgan questioned him about his views on the phenomenon of Trump's political career.

Leno told Morgan, "I'm not a fan. Like this thing where they want to restrict him on the ballot. I'm against that 'cause that could turn against you." Morgan agreed, remarking that such restrictions would be "anti-democratic."

"If the people want that person as president, that’s fine. I mean, I’m not a fan, and it has nothing to do with politics. I just don’t think morally — I think we could do a little bit better," he continued. "You know all these indictments, whatever it might be."