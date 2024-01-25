OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jay Leno
OK LogoNEWS

Jay Leno Says He's Not a Fan of Donald Trump and Decided to Cut Politically Driven Comedy From His Act

jay leno says hes not a fan of former president donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former host of The Tonight Show Jay Leno is sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Leno revealed he is "not a fan" of the former president and has consequently stopped including politically driven comedy in his performances.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno says hes not a fan of former president donald trump
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno cut poltical humor out of his stand-up act.

The conversation took place in Leno's vast vintage car garage, where Morgan questioned him about his views on the phenomenon of Trump's political career.

Leno told Morgan, "I'm not a fan. Like this thing where they want to restrict him on the ballot. I'm against that 'cause that could turn against you." Morgan agreed, remarking that such restrictions would be "anti-democratic."

"If the people want that person as president, that’s fine. I mean, I’m not a fan, and it has nothing to do with politics. I just don’t think morally — I think we could do a little bit better," he continued. "You know all these indictments, whatever it might be."

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno says hes not a fan of former president donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been the target of several late-night TV hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

Leno revealed he's stopped including politics in his stand-up act altogether, telling the British host that it was a different world before Trump.

"You know, when I did The Tonight Show, the idea was you made fun of both sides equally…they'd both be angry. And I'd go, 'Oh, that’s good,'" he explained. "You know, they both think you’re supporting the other guy."

"Now, you've gotta take a side, and people are angry if you don't," the comedian continued. "I find when I start to tell a political joke, and they want to know the punch line before — is this pro or against — you know? So I just stopped doing it."

"I just want people to come and laugh and have a good time," he added.

MORE ON:
Jay Leno
Article continues below advertisement
jay leno says hes not a fan of former president donald trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties for Jay Leno after he left 'The Tonight Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

Leno's Tonight Show replacement, Jimmy Fallon, often takes shots at both Trump and President Joe Biden.

As OK! previously reported earlier this week, Fallon joked about Biden and his VP Kamala Harris having their first joint campaign event for the 2024 Democratic primary. He mimed the two of them shaking hands and asking one another, "Where you been for four years?"

He also shouted out the state of Colorado for "illegalizing" Trump after the state court's decision to remove the former president from their ballot for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

“If Trump ends up winning in 2024, don’t be surprised if Colorado suddenly becomes East Utah," the SNL alum quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Trump is infamous for not taking jokes well. In fact, when he was POTUS, he never attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, an event essentially known as a roast of the sitting president and their administration.

The New York businessman turned GOP leader was the butt of several jokes during the Biden dinners.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.