Jay Leno Reveals 'Toughest Part' About Wife Mavis' Dementia Struggle as She Relearns Her Mom Died Each Day: 'Really Tricky'

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Leno reflected on the emotional morning routine his wife, Mavis Leno, has fallen into while facing her ongoing fight with advanced dementia. “I mean, probably the toughest part was, every day she’d wake up and realize someone had called today to tell her her mother had passed away,” Jay, 75, explained during an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, November 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Leno Reveals 'Toughest Part' of Wife's Dementia Battle

Source: MEGA Jay Leno and Mavis Leno have been married for 45 years.

“And her mother died every day for, like, three years,” he explained. “And it was not just crying, I mean, you’re learning for the first time. Each time was — and that was really tricky. Yeah, that makes it hard.” Jay and Mavis married in 1980, marking more than 45 years together. The late-night host has cared for her closely in recent years, with her dementia diagnosis becoming public in January 2024. Jay added that her eating habits have improved and her appetite “really has come back,” though the couple no longer dines out.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno No Longer Eat Out

Source: MEGA Jay Leno has cared closely for his wife in recent years.

“I wish we could — I could take her out and go out to eat and do things like that, but you can’t really,” he told host Hoda Kotb. “We’ll get some help and we’ll take her out in the car and we’ll drive around and look at stuff and she likes that.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple No Longer Travels

Source: MEGA Jay Leno noted that he was 'sad' that he can't travel anymore with his wife.

Jay noted that he’s “sad” they can’t travel anymore, so the couple improvises by exploring the world through YouTube videos instead. While Mavis’ memory has declined, she still recognizes him, something Jay knows may eventually change. “I understand what it is, so I don’t — you can’t blame someone. She’s not forgetting me, you know. That hasn’t happened yet. She seems very — I mean, she seems extremely comfortable now,” he explained. “And she seems happy, and she seems contented. It’s actually OK. It’s good. You know, I enjoy taking care of her.”

Jay Leno's Wife 'Relies' on Him

Source: MEGA Jay Leno revealed that his wife 'relies' on him more than ever.