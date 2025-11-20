Jay Leno Reveals 'Toughest Part' About Wife Mavis' Dementia Struggle as She Relearns Her Mom Died Each Day: 'Really Tricky'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Jay Leno reflected on the emotional morning routine his wife, Mavis Leno, has fallen into while facing her ongoing fight with advanced dementia.
“I mean, probably the toughest part was, every day she’d wake up and realize someone had called today to tell her her mother had passed away,” Jay, 75, explained during an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, November 20.
Jay Leno Reveals 'Toughest Part' of Wife's Dementia Battle
“And her mother died every day for, like, three years,” he explained. “And it was not just crying, I mean, you’re learning for the first time. Each time was — and that was really tricky. Yeah, that makes it hard.”
Jay and Mavis married in 1980, marking more than 45 years together. The late-night host has cared for her closely in recent years, with her dementia diagnosis becoming public in January 2024. Jay added that her eating habits have improved and her appetite “really has come back,” though the couple no longer dines out.
Jay Leno and Mavis Leno No Longer Eat Out
“I wish we could — I could take her out and go out to eat and do things like that, but you can’t really,” he told host Hoda Kotb. “We’ll get some help and we’ll take her out in the car and we’ll drive around and look at stuff and she likes that.”
The Couple No Longer Travels
Jay noted that he’s “sad” they can’t travel anymore, so the couple improvises by exploring the world through YouTube videos instead. While Mavis’ memory has declined, she still recognizes him, something Jay knows may eventually change.
“I understand what it is, so I don’t — you can’t blame someone. She’s not forgetting me, you know. That hasn’t happened yet. She seems very — I mean, she seems extremely comfortable now,” he explained. “And she seems happy, and she seems contented. It’s actually OK. It’s good. You know, I enjoy taking care of her.”
Jay Leno's Wife 'Relies' on Him
While Mavis relies on Jay more than ever, he focuses on keeping their home upbeat and encouraging.
“And the idea that you get married and you take these vows, nobody ever thinks they’ll be called upon to act on them, you know? You know that part for better or worse. But even the 'worse' is not that bad,” he said. “You know, when I’m carrying her — you know, carry her, like, to the bathroom, we do this and I call it Jay and Mavis at the prom, you know, in high school, you know. So, we’re just, like, back and forth. And she thinks that's funny.”