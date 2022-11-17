UPDATE: Jay Leno Treats Third-Degree Burns In Hyperbaric Chamber After Garage Fire

On the mend!

Days after Jay Leno made headlines due to suffering serious injuries in a garage fire over the weekend, it seems the longtime TV staple is on the road to recovery!

On Wednesday, November 16, Leno’s doctor Dr. Peter Grossman offered a glimpse into the star’s healing process, revealing that The Tonight Show alum had been using a hyperbaric chamber to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation” after sustaining third-degree burns.