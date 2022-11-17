UPDATE: Jay Leno Treats Third-Degree Burns In Hyperbaric Chamber After Garage Fire
On the mend!
Days after Jay Leno made headlines due to suffering serious injuries in a garage fire over the weekend, it seems the longtime TV staple is on the road to recovery!
On Wednesday, November 16, Leno’s doctor Dr. Peter Grossman offered a glimpse into the star’s healing process, revealing that The Tonight Show alum had been using a hyperbaric chamber to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation” after sustaining third-degree burns.
“His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Dr. Grossman said of his famous patient, noting Leno "is in good spirits today."
Beyond his hyperbaric chamber treatments, Leno also underwent surgery earlier this week, a “grafting procedure” in which he “did well,” according to the doctor.
This optimistic update comes just days after Grossman first confirmed that Leno, a passionate car collector, had suffered "significant burns to his face and hands” in a fire while working on one of his vehicles over the weekend. “Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic. It's hard to predict what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game,” Dr. Grossman initially explained of Leno’s condition.
According to one of Leno’s longtime employees, the incident was a result of working on a steam car.
“It was a steam car that just, steam is made by gas and he got sprayed with some gas and it ignited,” recalled George Swift, who has worked with Leno for 15 years. “He called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming.”
Leno was then brought to Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, Calif., where Swift stated the star was “getting the best care.”
“He’s a tough guy. He’s gonna be fine, there’s nothing life-threatening and he’s in great spirits but you know, it’s gonna take a while,” Swift said of his employer’s prognosis.
