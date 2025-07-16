Jay Leno Looks Unrecognizable During Outing With Classic Car Months After Health Scare: Photos
Jay Leno looked nearly unrecognizable as he was spotted taking a joyride in a classic car, months after his health scare.
The former Tonight Show host, 75, took a ride in a vintage 1910 Model O-O White Steam Car on Monday, July 16, and appeared thinner than he had in recent years.
Jay Leno Looked Unrecognizable in New Photos
Leno, looking worn out with a full head of white hair, stepped out in a denim button-up shirt, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The classic car reportedly broke down during the outing, requiring a tow truck, according to the outlet.
The talk show host’s public appearance comes months after he sustained a handful of injuries after falling down a steep hill while walking to dinner ahead of his performance in Pittsburgh, Penn.
Jay Leno Fell More Than 60 Feet in 2024
“I’m a little beat up,” the comedian, who was wearing an eye patch, told Inside Edition in a video interview uploaded on November 19, 2024. “Fell 60 feet — boom, boom, boom, boom.”
In addition, he explained that he broke his wrist and lost the nail on his finger.
“I am all black and blue from 60 feet of hitting rocks,” he said, adding that the debris “hit me in the eye.” Leno explained he was instructed to wear an eye patch because his eye was swollen.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jay Leno Was Burned in a Gasoline Fire in 2022
Just two years earlier, Leno suffered severe burns on his face and body after sustaining injuries from a gasoline fire on November 12, 2022. The incident occurred when the host was in his car garage when one of his vehicles suddenly burst into flames.
“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno told Variety in a statement two days after the incident on November 14, 2022.
Jay Leno Was Taken to a Burn Center to Treat His Injuries
Leno was admitted to a burn center, where he received treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.
“It helps decrease swelling,” Leno’s doctor, Dr. Grossman, told Inside Edition about the New York native’s recovery treatment. “It helps increase blood flow with good oxygenation, and it helps decrease bacteria.”
At the time, his medical team was hopeful that Leno would make a speedy recovery. “As I’m getting to learn about Jay, I don’t think it’s going to be months,” Dr. Grossman explained. “I think he’s the type of guy that’s going to move forward.”