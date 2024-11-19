Jay Leno, 74, Dons Eye Patch to Cover Facial Injuries After Falling Down a Hill
Jay Leno took a scary tumble this weekend that left him with a bruised face and an injured arm.
While attending an event at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 18, a photographer approached the 74-year-old former television host, who was wearing a black eye patch and a bandage on his wrist.
When he was asked if he was okay, Leno cheerfully replied, "I'm holding up fine. I'm right here."
The stand-up comic claimed the injuries occurred when he was staying at a hotel that was on a hill. He'd wanted to go out and get a bite to eat, but he didn't have a car with him at the time. Since it was a mile and a half walk down a winding path to get to the eatery, he decided to try to take a shortcut down.
"I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. About 60 or 70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,'" he said, then let out a joking, high-pitched scream to imply he went tumbling down. "Hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."
The photographer asked if he'd been checked out by a doctor since the fall and Leno admitted he did his comedy show at the Yaamava' Casino in Southern California first before making his way to the hospital to make sure that he was okay.
"It's not that big a deal. It's alright," he added.
- Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone & Ribs In Motorcycle Crash 2 Months After Being Hospitalized For Severe Burns
- Jay Leno Jokes He's Got 'A Brand New Face' After Comedian Suffered Severe Burns From Gasoline Fire
- Jay Leno Reveals If He Still Fixes Up Cars After Gasoline Fire Left Him Hospitalized With Third-Degree Burns
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn't the first injury Leno has suffered in recent years. As OK! previously reported, the comedian was severely burned in a gasoline fire that occurred in his garage in 2022.
"It was an accident, that's all," he said at the time. "Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor. You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."
Two months later, Leno's streak of bad luck continued when he broke his collarbone and a few of his ribs in a motorcycle accident.
"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late," he recalled. "It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."
Thankfully, the late-night talk show host is doing just fine now.
TMZ spoke with Leno about his fall.