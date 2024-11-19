Jay Leno, 74, Dons Eye Patch to Cover Facial Injuries After Falling Down a Hill

"I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. About 60 or 70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,'" he said, then let out a joking, high-pitched scream to imply he went tumbling down. "Hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."

The photographer asked if he'd been checked out by a doctor since the fall and Leno admitted he did his comedy show at the Yaamava' Casino in Southern California first before making his way to the hospital to make sure that he was okay.

"It's not that big a deal. It's alright," he added.