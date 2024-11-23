Jay Leno Says He's 'All Right' After Breaking His Wrist and Bruising His Face in Nasty Fall: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Jay Leno won’t let his injuries stop him!
On Friday, November 22, while attending the amfAR Las Vegas benefit event in Sin City, the TV host, 74, gave an update on his condition after falling down a hill in Pennsylvania.
“I’m feeling good,” Leno said, despite breaking a bone and bruising his face in the tumble. "I've got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”
The comedian appeared to have put on makeup to cover the dark spots on his face while at the Wynn Las Vegas event. Despite his injured arm, Leno did not address the fall while onstage hosting the benefit.
Earlier this week, Leno told TMZ about his spill near the Pittsburg, Pa., hotel — which Inside Edition reported was a Hampton Inn.
"To get to [the restaurant], I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’ I fell down," he explained.
After he was seen wearing a black eye patch and bandage on his wrist in Beverly Hills, Calif., Leno fans began to speculate something more could be going on with the star.
Because Leno has a whopping net worth of $450 million, the news of him staying at a Hampton Inn immediately set off alarm bells, and people thought the story sounded odd. Some social media even claimed the story could have been a cover-up.
"So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???" one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing how Leno was severely burned in a gasoline fire that occurred in his garage in 2022.
"I have never believed a conspiracy more than Jay Leno owing massive gambling debt," a second person suspected, while a third claimed, "Looks like he took a punch to the skull with that shiner. Shady [as f---]," while a fourth alleged, "He's in gambling debt and the collector sent a message."
Similarly to his remarks following the fall, in 2022, Leno played off the fire as an “accident.”
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor. You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you,” he said.
