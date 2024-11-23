or
Jay Leno Says He's 'All Right' After Breaking His Wrist and Bruising His Face in Nasty Fall: 'I'm Feeling Good'

Photo of Jay Leno.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno appeared to cover his facial bruises with makeup for the event.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Jay Leno won’t let his injuries stop him!

On Friday, November 22, while attending the amfAR Las Vegas benefit event in Sin City, the TV host, 74, gave an update on his condition after falling down a hill in Pennsylvania.

feeling good jay leno breaking wrist bruising face nasty fall
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno reportedly fell while trying to walk to a nearby restaurant at the bottom of his hotel in Pennsylvania.

“I’m feeling good,” Leno said, despite breaking a bone and bruising his face in the tumble. "I've got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”

The comedian appeared to have put on makeup to cover the dark spots on his face while at the Wynn Las Vegas event. Despite his injured arm, Leno did not address the fall while onstage hosting the benefit.

Earlier this week, Leno told TMZ about his spill near the Pittsburg, Pa., hotel — which Inside Edition reported was a Hampton Inn.

"To get to [the restaurant], I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’ I fell down," he explained.

feeling good jay leno breaking wrist bruising face nasty fall
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno fell down a hill he described to be 60-70 feet tall.

After he was seen wearing a black eye patch and bandage on his wrist in Beverly Hills, Calif., Leno fans began to speculate something more could be going on with the star.

Because Leno has a whopping net worth of $450 million, the news of him staying at a Hampton Inn immediately set off alarm bells, and people thought the story sounded odd. Some social media even claimed the story could have been a cover-up.

MORE ON:
Jay Leno

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

feeling good jay leno breaking wrist bruising face nasty fall
Source: MEGA

'I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye,' Jay Leno shared of his tumble.

"So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???" one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing how Leno was severely burned in a gasoline fire that occurred in his garage in 2022.

"I have never believed a conspiracy more than Jay Leno owing massive gambling debt," a second person suspected, while a third claimed, "Looks like he took a punch to the skull with that shiner. Shady [as f---]," while a fourth alleged, "He's in gambling debt and the collector sent a message."

feeling good jay leno breaking wrist bruising face nasty fall
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno did not mention his fall while onstage for the amfAR Las Vegas benefit.

Similarly to his remarks following the fall, in 2022, Leno played off the fire as an “accident.”

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor. You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you,” he said.

People reported on Leno's marks regarding his condition.

