Jay-Z's Ex Carmen Bryan Claims He Began Kissing Her While She Was Asleep in Memoir That Resurfaces Amid His Rape Lawsuit

After a woman anonymously filed a lawsuit and claimed the rapper — whose real name is Shawn Carter — and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old, Jay-Z's ex Carmen Bryan appeared to react to the news, prompting people to dig up quotes from her memoir.

In It's No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, From Seduction to Scandal — a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All, Bryan, 52, recalled how she once woke up to the father-of-three, 55, kissing her.

"Over dinner I decided he and I would be good friends for a very long time. We went back to Erick's house talking and laughing. I was in no condition to drive home, so I decided to spend the night at Erick's," she explained. "Shawn and I sat on the couch and pretended to watch television. Before long I drifted off to sleep. I woke up with Shawn kissing me. His lips were so soft and luscious and I began to melt into him."