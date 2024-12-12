Jay-Z's Ex Carmen Bryan Claims He Began Kissing Her While She Was Asleep in Memoir That Resurfaces Amid His Rape Lawsuit
Jay-Z's questionable past behavior is resurfacing in the wake of the rape allegations against him.
After a woman anonymously filed a lawsuit and claimed the rapper — whose real name is Shawn Carter — and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old, Jay-Z's ex Carmen Bryan appeared to react to the news, prompting people to dig up quotes from her memoir.
In It's No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, From Seduction to Scandal — a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All, Bryan, 52, recalled how she once woke up to the father-of-three, 55, kissing her.
"Over dinner I decided he and I would be good friends for a very long time. We went back to Erick's house talking and laughing. I was in no condition to drive home, so I decided to spend the night at Erick's," she explained. "Shawn and I sat on the couch and pretended to watch television. Before long I drifted off to sleep. I woke up with Shawn kissing me. His lips were so soft and luscious and I began to melt into him."
However, she eventually stopped the "Empire State of Mind" crooner when his hands started to roam, as she didn't want to go any further intimately.
In her tome, Bryan revealed she had a nearly decade-long affair with the Roc Nation founder while she was dating Nas, 51.
Bryan, who had a miscarriage during her romance with Jay-Z, also appeared to recently comment on the rape allegations, as this week, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "These days people don't defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that's why we call you 'groupie.'"
Even more telling, she took a screenshot of lyrics from Jay-Z's verse on Kanye West's tune "Monster" and highlighted lyrics that read, "I kill a block, I murder the avenues, I rape and pillage your village, women and children."
In addition, she wrote in another post, "Be kind to past versions of yourself that didn't know then the things you know now."
As OK! reported, Jay-Z denied the rape allegations and mentioned wife Beyoncé and their kids in his statement.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the Grammy winner expressed. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
Meanwhile, Combs, 55, was arrested in September on charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering, though he pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for May 2025.