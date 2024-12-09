Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl at 2000 MTV Music Video Awards After-Party Alongside Embattled Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs

According to the lawsuit, a friend dropped off Doe at the VMAs at Radio City Hall. She didn't have a ticket and approached limo drivers to try to get into the show and after-party.

The lawsuit claims one driver told her he worked for Combs, 55, and she "fit" what he was looking for. He invited her to a party after the show and told her to come back to his car later in the evening after he drove Carter and Combs.

The driver later picked her up, and after 20 minutes, they arrived at a white house. She had to sign a nondisclosure agreement when she arrived in order to gain access inside the shindig, which was filled with celebrities and people doing drugs such as marijuana and cocaine, the suit claimed.