Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl at 2000 MTV Music Video Awards After-Party Alongside Embattled Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Rapper Jay-Z, who is married to Beyoncé, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside embattled star Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The accuser, identified as "Jane Doe," claimed the incident occurred after she was driven to an MTV Music Video Awards after-party.
The lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant, NBC News reported on Sunday, December 8. It was then refiled to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.
According to the lawsuit, a friend dropped off Doe at the VMAs at Radio City Hall. She didn't have a ticket and approached limo drivers to try to get into the show and after-party.
The lawsuit claims one driver told her he worked for Combs, 55, and she "fit" what he was looking for. He invited her to a party after the show and told her to come back to his car later in the evening after he drove Carter and Combs.
The driver later picked her up, and after 20 minutes, they arrived at a white house. She had to sign a nondisclosure agreement when she arrived in order to gain access inside the shindig, which was filled with celebrities and people doing drugs such as marijuana and cocaine, the suit claimed.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in 2000 With Unnamed 'Male and Female Celebrity' in New Lawsuit
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invites 13-Year-Old Actress Daveigh Chase to VMAs After-Party in Creepy Resurfaced Video From 2003
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez's Spat Caught on Camera: Photos of the Former Flames' Heated Fight Resurfaces Amid Rapper's Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down,” the suit stated. She allegedly went into a room to rest, and later on, Combs and Carter entered the room with Combs saying, "You are ready to party!"
She claims Carter removed her clothes, held her down and raped her while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She claims Combs also raped her as Carter and the other woman watched.
The suit claims she didn't have to perform oral s-- on Combs since she hit him in the neck. She then "grabbed her clothes" and left, according to the suit.
Meanwhile, the "Young Forever" rapper, 55, fired back at the accusations on Sunday, claiming his lawyer was sent "blackmail" surrounding the allegations from attorney Tony Buzbee in an effort to pressure him into settling out of court.
“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Carter wrote. “We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," Carter, who shares three kids with the "Single Ladies" songstress, continued. "My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit."
Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering and s-- trafficking in September. He remains behind bars until his trial on May 5,2025, and could face jail if convicted. He's been denied bail a few times.