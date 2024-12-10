Jay-Z's Attorney Accuses Lawyer Tony Buzbee of 'Encouraging' His Client to 'Lie' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs
A law firm representing several people who claim to have been victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of pressuring one of their former clients to lie about the disgraced music producer.
An anonymous woman told an outlet she sought out lawyer Tony Buzbee for help with a separate s-- trafficking case, but was "pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs, asking ‘at what point did you meet Diddy,’ even though she made clear that her case was unrelated" to him.
It's been reported the woman in question felt "directed and coached" by Buzbee's firm to file a lawsuit against Combs as an anonymous Jane Doe, which would say "someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience. She felt forced to lie."
In recently filed court documents, Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro echoed the allegations, saying members of Buzbee's firm "encouraged" a woman "to pursue her claims anonymously even though she did not have any interest in doing so."
"When the woman raised wanting to talk to law enforcement she was informed that it was ‘not encouraged,'" Spiro continued. "When the woman declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client."
This comes days after Jay-Z and Combs were both accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.
Jay-Z's attorney filed to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the allegations against both the "Onto the Next One" rapper and Combs a "sprawling extortion saga" by Buzbee.
"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro said at the time.
Jay-Z also released his own statement warning Buzbee that he'd made a "terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same."
"I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," he continued. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."
