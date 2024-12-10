Jay-Z's Attorney Accuses Lawyer Tony Buzbee of 'Encouraging' His Client to 'Lie' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A law firm representing several people who claim to have been victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of pressuring one of their former clients to lie about the disgraced music producer.

An anonymous woman told an outlet she sought out lawyer Tony Buzbee for help with a separate s-- trafficking case, but was "pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs, asking ‘at what point did you meet Diddy,’ even though she made clear that her case was unrelated" to him.