or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jay-Z
OK LogoNEWS

Jay-Z's Attorney Accuses Lawyer Tony Buzbee of 'Encouraging' His Client to 'Lie' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Photo of Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z's lawyer hit back at an attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A law firm representing several people who claim to have been victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of pressuring one of their former clients to lie about the disgraced music producer.

An anonymous woman told an outlet she sought out lawyer Tony Buzbee for help with a separate s-- trafficking case, but was "pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs, asking ‘at what point did you meet Diddy,’ even though she made clear that her case was unrelated" to him.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were both accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported the woman in question felt "directed and coached" by Buzbee's firm to file a lawsuit against Combs as an anonymous Jane Doe, which would say "someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience. She felt forced to lie."

In recently filed court documents, Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro echoed the allegations, saying members of Buzbee's firm "encouraged" a woman "to pursue her claims anonymously even though she did not have any interest in doing so."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on trafficking charges in September.

Article continues below advertisement

"When the woman raised wanting to talk to law enforcement she was informed that it was ‘not encouraged,'" Spiro continued. "When the woman declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client."

This comes days after Jay-Z and Combs were both accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

MORE ON:
Jay-Z

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jay z beyonce
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z's attorney filed to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z's attorney filed to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the allegations against both the "Onto the Next One" rapper and Combs a "sprawling extortion saga" by Buzbee.

"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
cent mocks jay z mufasa premiere family rape accusations photos
Source: @THR/x

Jay-Z claimed Tony Buzbee made a 'terrible error in judgment' by taking the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z also released his own statement warning Buzbee that he'd made a "terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same."

"I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," he continued. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."

Page Six reported details of the court filing and the Jane Doe's comments.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.