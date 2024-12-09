Jay-Z Told M.I.A. to 'Get Plastic Surgery' When She Signed With His Record Label, British Singer Claims
Jay-Z is in more hot water.
Less than two weeks before he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV VMAs alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, singer M.I.A. made her own damaging — though less serious — allegations about the father-of-three.
In a video obtained by Instagram account Livebitez, the "Paper Planes" crooner, 49, claimed when she signed on to Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label, "the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery."
In the November 29 upload, M.I.A explained she never went under the knife because she was happy with her physical appearance.
"I’m not insecure because I would’ve got plastic surgery," she continued. "So their argument of, ‘Maya’s f------ insecure, that’s why she needs to f------ massage her ego,’ fails. It fails. Fails because you turn around and ask … What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t, which already proves the fact it’s not insecurity."
As OK! reported, back in October, a woman who identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Combs, 55, but it was refiled to include the "Empire State of Mind" artist, also 55, on Sunday, December 8.
The woman claimed she was just 13 years old when a driver who worked for Combs drove her to a house after-party, where she first had to sign a NDA before entering.
Once inside the bash, Doe claimed she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down." At some point, she claimed Jay-Z stripped her of her clothes and raped her while Diddy and an unnamed female celebrity watched.
She also said she was raped by the "I Need a Girl" vocalist.
Jay-Z denied the accusations and brought up wife Beyoncé and their kids in his statement.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the rapper said. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."
"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit," he added, also alleging he was trying to be blackmailed over the situation.
Doe's lawyer Tony Buzbee denied the blackmail claim and noted his client "never demanded a penny from" the superstar.
Meanwhile, Combs is currently in jail on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He pleaded not guilty, with his trial set for May 2025.