Revealed: What Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Eat in Jail on His 55th Birthday After Lawyer Said the Food Is the 'Roughest Part' of Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs is celebrating his 55th birthday on Monday, November 4, behind bars.
The disgraced mogul is locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
A few weeks after his attorney Marc Agnifilo said "the food’s probably the roughest part of" life in prison, it's been revealed that the father-of-seven can't even have a cup of coffee on his big day, as it's only served on the weekends. Instead, he'll be able to choose from things like fruit, oatmeal, bread, jelly and other spreads.
Inmates can also have "breakfast cake" any day they choose, as it's not specific to someone's birthday.
Lunch is served around 11 a.m. and consists of choices like chicken wraps, tacos and chili in addition to side dishes like green beans and rice.
Dinner is at a very early 4 p.m., and on Mondays, features options such as turkey roast or chicken fried rice.
The only way the rapper will have any real treats on his birthday is if he has money for the commissary, where inmates can buy things like hot chocolate and candy bars.
As OK! reported, Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail more than once.
Some of his alleged victims were underage when they said they were sexually assaulted by the rapper.
Lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed he's representing 120 individuals who claim to be victims of Combs.
Court documents stated the "Last Night" vocalist "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
Many people have claimed they were drugged and assaulted at one of Diddy's "freak off" parties, where people engaged in sexual activity. It's been said that video footage confiscated from Combs' homes shows three different celebrities participating in the gatherings, though no one but Diddy has been identified thus far.
The star's attorneys insisted he has never done anything wrong, sharing, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
Combs has also received support from his mom and seven kids, all of whom except for the youngest — a toddler — went to court last month to find out that his trial will begin in May 2025.
