Jay-Z Rape Accuser 'Never Demanded a Penny' From Rapper Despite Blackmail Claims, Alleged Victim's Lawyer Insists

"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable," he noted.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z expressed regarding his wife, Beyoncé, and their three children — Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Jay-Z added: "Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit, My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit."