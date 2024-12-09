Jay-Z Rape Accuser 'Never Demanded a Penny' From Rapper Despite Blackmail Claims, Alleged Victim's Lawyer Insists
Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee has quickly become a top enemy of Jay-Z and his longtime friend Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The renowned lawyer clapped back at Jay-Z after the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker accused Buzbee of "blackmail" in a statement shared to his entertainment company Roc Nation's Instagram account on Sunday, December 8.
In a message shared with a news publication, Buzbee claimed Jay-Z was the anonymous male celebrity who filed a lawsuit against the attorney last month — though this has yet to be confirmed.
"Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He even filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him," the lawyer declared.
Buzbee continued: "Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve."
Jay-Z released a defensive statement on Sunday evening after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl — who identified herself in the civil lawsuit as "Jane Doe" — at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.
The alleged victim initially filed the suit in October against Combs in the Southern District of New York, though Buzbee re-submitted the case on her behalf to include Jay-Z on Sunday.
"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, warned Buzbee in his social media statement. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."
"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable," he noted.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z expressed regarding his wife, Beyoncé, and their three children — Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
Jay-Z added: "Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit, My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit."