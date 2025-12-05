COUPLES J.D. Vance Unbothered by Divorce Rumors Despite Wife Usha Ditching Her Wedding Ring: 'We Get a Kick Out of It' Source: mega 'Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been,' the vice president told NBC News on Thursday, December 4. Allie Fasanella Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

J.D. Vance couldn't care less about recent rumors he may be headed toward a divorce from wife Usha Vance. When asked by NBC News on Thursday, December 4, about the speculation regarding his marriage, the vice president, 41, said, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it." "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," he explained. "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."

J.D. Vance's Marriage to Usha Has Been in the Spotlight Lately

Source: mega Usha Vance went without her wedding ring during an appearance on Monday, December 1.

This comes after the second lady, 39, ditched her wedding ring for the second time in two weeks, most recently at a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, December 1. Usha's diamond sparkler was noticeably absent from her ring finger as she joined Melania Trump to speak with military spouses and help assemble care packages for deployed service members.

Vance Spokesperson Insists There's No Trouble in Paradise

Source: mega A spokesperson for the Vances blamed her missing wedding ring on doing 'a lot of dishes' and giving 'lots of baths.'

Usha — who married J.D. in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School — also went without her ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, NC, on November 19. After photos of her ringless finger started circulating online, a spokesperson for the couple stated the mom-of-three simply "does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." The couple is parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk Looked Very Cozy in October

Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance shared an intimate embrace on stage on October 29.

Rumors about J.D. and Usha's marriage first gained traction after the VP shared an overly-friendly hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, at a Turning Point USA event on October 29. Footage of the hug showed Erika pulling the politician in close while cupping the back of his head. J.D. notably embraced her with both arms. Many online found the moment to be inappropriate with him being married, and Erika, being a grieving window whose husband was assassinated on September 10.

J.D. Vance Expressed Hopes for Usha to Convert to Catholicism

Source: mega J.D. Vance revealed his desire for his Hindu wife to convert to Catholicism 'eventually.'