J.D. Vance Unbothered by Divorce Rumors Despite Wife Usha Ditching Her Wedding Ring: 'We Get a Kick Out of It'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance couldn't care less about recent rumors he may be headed toward a divorce from wife Usha Vance.
When asked by NBC News on Thursday, December 4, about the speculation regarding his marriage, the vice president, 41, said, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it."
"With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," he explained. "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."
J.D. Vance's Marriage to Usha Has Been in the Spotlight Lately
This comes after the second lady, 39, ditched her wedding ring for the second time in two weeks, most recently at a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, December 1.
Usha's diamond sparkler was noticeably absent from her ring finger as she joined Melania Trump to speak with military spouses and help assemble care packages for deployed service members.
Vance Spokesperson Insists There's No Trouble in Paradise
Usha — who married J.D. in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School — also went without her ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, NC, on November 19.
After photos of her ringless finger started circulating online, a spokesperson for the couple stated the mom-of-three simply "does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
The couple is parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.
- J.D. Vance Hopes Wife Usha Will 'Eventually' Convert to Christianity After 10 Years of Marriage
- J.D. Vance Divorcing His 'Brown Hindu Wife' Usha to Date 'White Queen' Erika Kirk Would Be a 'MAGA Fairytale,' Joy Reid Declares
- What Did Erika Kirk Say to J.D. Vance During Their Viral Hug? Lip Reader Spills
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk Looked Very Cozy in October
Rumors about J.D. and Usha's marriage first gained traction after the VP shared an overly-friendly hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, at a Turning Point USA event on October 29.
Footage of the hug showed Erika pulling the politician in close while cupping the back of his head. J.D. notably embraced her with both arms.
Many online found the moment to be inappropriate with him being married, and Erika, being a grieving window whose husband was assassinated on September 10.
J.D. Vance Expressed Hopes for Usha to Convert to Catholicism
Meanwhile, at the same event, J.D. expressed hopes that his Hindu wife will "eventually" convert to his own Catholic faith.
"As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do," he told the audience. "Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."