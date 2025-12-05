or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > J.D. Vance
OK LogoCOUPLES

J.D. Vance Unbothered by Divorce Rumors Despite Wife Usha Ditching Her Wedding Ring: 'We Get a Kick Out of It'

photo of j.d. vance and usha vance with their daughter
Source: mega

'Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been,' the vice president told NBC News on Thursday, December 4.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance couldn't care less about recent rumors he may be headed toward a divorce from wife Usha Vance.

When asked by NBC News on Thursday, December 4, about the speculation regarding his marriage, the vice president, 41, said, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it."

"With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," he explained. "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Marriage to Usha Has Been in the Spotlight Lately

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Usha Vance went without her wedding ring during an appearance on Monday, December 1.
Source: mega

Usha Vance went without her wedding ring during an appearance on Monday, December 1.

This comes after the second lady, 39, ditched her wedding ring for the second time in two weeks, most recently at a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, December 1.

Usha's diamond sparkler was noticeably absent from her ring finger as she joined Melania Trump to speak with military spouses and help assemble care packages for deployed service members.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Spokesperson Insists There's No Trouble in Paradise

image of A spokesperson for the Vances blamed her missing wedding ring on doing 'a lot of dishes' and giving 'lots of baths.'
Source: mega

A spokesperson for the Vances blamed her missing wedding ring on doing 'a lot of dishes' and giving 'lots of baths.'

Usha — who married J.D. in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School — also went without her ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, NC, on November 19.

After photos of her ringless finger started circulating online, a spokesperson for the couple stated the mom-of-three simply "does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

The couple is parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk Looked Very Cozy in October

image of Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance shared an intimate embrace on stage on October 29.
Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance shared an intimate embrace on stage on October 29.

Rumors about J.D. and Usha's marriage first gained traction after the VP shared an overly-friendly hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, at a Turning Point USA event on October 29.

Footage of the hug showed Erika pulling the politician in close while cupping the back of his head. J.D. notably embraced her with both arms.

Many online found the moment to be inappropriate with him being married, and Erika, being a grieving window whose husband was assassinated on September 10.

J.D. Vance Expressed Hopes for Usha to Convert to Catholicism

image of J.D. Vance revealed his desire for his Hindu wife to convert to Catholicism 'eventually.'
Source: mega

J.D. Vance revealed his desire for his Hindu wife to convert to Catholicism 'eventually.'

Meanwhile, at the same event, J.D. expressed hopes that his Hindu wife will "eventually" convert to his own Catholic faith.

"As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do," he told the audience. "Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.