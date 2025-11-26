or
J.D. Vance Divorcing His 'Brown Hindu Wife' Usha to Date 'White Queen' Erika Kirk Would Be a 'MAGA Fairytale,' Joy Reid Declares

Photo of Erika Kirk hugging J.D. Vance and photo of Joy Reid
Source: @usatoday/youtube;@ivehaditpodcast/youtube

Joy Reid pondered whether J.D. Vance will stay with his 'Brown Hindu wife,' Usha, if he runs for president in 2028.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Commentator Joy Reid didn't have many nice things to say about Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and the Vances.

Appearing on the latest episode of the "I've Had Enough" podcast, Joy and co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan discussed how many people have been speculating that Erika will one day date Vice President J.D. Vance despite him being a married man.

Joy Reid Questions If J.D. and Usha Vance's Marriage Will Last

Photo of Joy Reid said the 'successor to MAGA' can't have 'a Brown Hindu wife' and be accepted.
Source: @ivehaditpodcast/youtube

Joy Reid said the 'successor to MAGA' can't have 'a Brown Hindu wife' and be accepted.

Joy believes that J.D. could split from spouse Usha and begin romancing Erika before the 2028 presidential election if he runs for office.

"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife. They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work," she said. "That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she's in on it."

Joy was likely referring to how J.D. recently admitted he hopes his wife converts from Hinduism to Christianity.

'A Perfect MAGA Fairytale'

Photo of Some people thought J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk were too touchy at a recent Turning Point USA given that he's a married man.
Source: mega

Some people thought J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk were too touchy at a recent Turning Point USA given that he's a married man.

Joy also called out Erika for the way she embraced J.D. at a Turning Point USA event, noting she was "holding on the back of his head and rubbing on his head."

"You not doing that right thing. [You're] supposed to be a widow, you in leather pants? That's not widow wear," she dissed of the outfit the mom-of-two was donning that day.

"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairy tale, MAGA fairy tale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu? I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is not even in on it," Joy noted of the future.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Erika Kirk Addresses J.D. Vance Moment

Photo of Joy Reid felt Erika Kirk's leather pants weren't the right fashion choice for a widow.
Source: @usatoday/youtube

Joy Reid felt Erika Kirk's leather pants weren't the right fashion choice for a widow.

Though Erika confessed she sees "some similarities" between J.D. and her late husband — who was assassinated on September 10 — she insisted to Megyn Kelly that there's nothing suspicious going on between herself and the VP.

"My love language is touch, if you will. So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry," she explained at the journalist's show on Saturday, November 22.

Photo of Erika Kirk brushed off negative accusations over her viral hug with J.D. Vance.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Erika Kirk brushed off negative accusations over her viral hug with J.D. Vance.

"He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," she continued. "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"

"They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn quipped, to which Erika replied, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"

