Usha Vance Makes Another Public Appearance Without Her Wedding Ring, Fuels Speculation About Her Marriage to Vice President J.D. Vance
Dec. 2 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Usha Vance ditched her wedding ring for the second time in two weeks at a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, December 1.
Appearing alongside Melania Trump, the wife of Vice President J.D. Vance was seen sans wedding ring as she spoke with military spouses and helped assemble care packages for deployed service members.
For the occasion, Usha was all smiles as she sported a plaid gray jacket and light brown pants — though her diamond sparkler was nowhere in sight, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Vance Spokesperson Insists There's No Trouble In Paradise
The second lady, 39, was also without her ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, North Carolina, on Wednesday, November 19.
When photos of Usha's ringless finger started making the rounds online, a spokesperson for the couple stated the mom-of-three simply "does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
The Vances — who married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School — are parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.
J.D. Vance Expressed His Desire for Usha to Convert to Catholicism
Usha's missing ring comes as speculation about the state of her marriage to J.D., 41, continues to ramp up.
The VP made headlines in late October when he discussed his hopes that his Hindu wife will "eventually" convert to his own Catholic faith.
Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29, J.D. addressed the audience: "As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."
J.D. Vance Looked Very Cozy With Erika Kirk in October
Moreover, it was at the same that the politician received an overly-friendly hug from Turning Point USA's CEO, Erika Kirk.
Footage of the hug, which saw the widow of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk cup the back of the vice president's head, went viral — with many thinking it was very inappropriate.
Erika, 37, recently defended the intimate embrace when she sat down for an interview with Megyn Kelly on Saturday, November 22, saying, "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"
The mother-of-two further explained the moment by adding that her "love language is touch."
"They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn joked.
"I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!" Erika teased.