or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Bashed for Contradicting Pro-Life Views in 12-Year Anniversary Post to Wife Usha: 'So Life Doesn't Begin at Conception?'

Photo of J.D. Vance and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's anniversary tribute to his wife had critics questioning his pro-life views.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's pro-life views were questioned after the vice president shared an anniversary post dedicated to his wife, Usha Vance.

"Happy Anniversary to our lovely Second Lady. 12 years and almost 4 kids later, and we're still going strong. Love you Usha!" J.D., 41, wrote in a post via X on Sunday, June 14.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JDVANCE/X

J.D. Vance shared an old wedding photo to mark his 12-year anniversary.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Post Mentioned 'Almost 4 Kids'

Photo of J.D. Vance said he and wife, Usha Vance, 'almost' have four kids.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said he and wife Usha Vance 'almost' have four kids.

In the photo, the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, could be seen smiling on their wedding day, with the attorney, 40, wearing a white dress and carrying a colorful bouquet.

Social media quickly reacted to the post, pointing out that Usha is still pregnant with their fourth child, arguing the statement appeared to clash with the pro-life belief that life begins at the moment of fertilization.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Claimed the Statement Contradicted His Pro-Life Views

Photo of Social media critics quickly flooded the comments section of J.D. Vance's post.
Source: MEGA

Social media critics quickly flooded the comments section of J.D. Vance's post.

"So life doesn’t begin at conception? Got it!" one user questioned while reposting the federal official's post.

"Thank you for admitting that fetuses don’t count as children," a second critic pointed out, while a third user added, "Almost 4? That's harsh on the 4th one that you don't consider him/her a full human."

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Confessed Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparked Shift in Family Planning

Photo of J.D. Vance and Usha Vance announced their fourth pregnancy in January.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance announced their fourth pregnancy in January.

The Vances formally announced Usha's pregnancy in January. The pair is expecting a baby boy in late June.

J.D. recently admitted in his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which is set to hit bookshelves on June 16, that his wife was convinced to have a fourth child following the tragic assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

Usha Vance Comforted Erika Kirk After Her Husband's Death

Photo of J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, supported Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, supported Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.

J.D. said that shortly after Charlie's September 2025 death, Usha comforted his widow, Erika Kirk.

"As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” he wrote. "For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight. Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."

Usha will become the first second lady in over 100 years to give birth during her husband's active term.

The new baby boy will join the couple's three older children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.