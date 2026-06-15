J.D. Vance Bashed for Contradicting Pro-Life Views in 12-Year Anniversary Post to Wife Usha: 'So Life Doesn't Begin at Conception?'

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J.D. Vance's pro-life views were questioned after the vice president shared an anniversary post dedicated to his wife, Usha Vance. "Happy Anniversary to our lovely Second Lady. 12 years and almost 4 kids later, and we're still going strong. Love you Usha!" J.D., 41, wrote in a post via X on Sunday, June 14.

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So life doesn’t begin at conception? Got it! https://t.co/wxvu1Zet8D — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) June 15, 2026 Source: @JDVANCE/X J.D. Vance shared an old wedding photo to mark his 12-year anniversary.

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J.D. Vance's Post Mentioned 'Almost 4 Kids'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said he and wife Usha Vance 'almost' have four kids.

In the photo, the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, could be seen smiling on their wedding day, with the attorney, 40, wearing a white dress and carrying a colorful bouquet. Social media quickly reacted to the post, pointing out that Usha is still pregnant with their fourth child, arguing the statement appeared to clash with the pro-life belief that life begins at the moment of fertilization.

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Social Media Claimed the Statement Contradicted His Pro-Life Views

Source: MEGA Social media critics quickly flooded the comments section of J.D. Vance's post.

"So life doesn’t begin at conception? Got it!" one user questioned while reposting the federal official's post. "Thank you for admitting that fetuses don’t count as children," a second critic pointed out, while a third user added, "Almost 4? That's harsh on the 4th one that you don't consider him/her a full human."

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J.D. Vance Confessed Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparked Shift in Family Planning

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance and Usha Vance announced their fourth pregnancy in January.

The Vances formally announced Usha's pregnancy in January. The pair is expecting a baby boy in late June. J.D. recently admitted in his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which is set to hit bookshelves on June 16, that his wife was convinced to have a fourth child following the tragic assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

Usha Vance Comforted Erika Kirk After Her Husband's Death

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, supported Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.