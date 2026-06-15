J.D. Vance Bashed for Contradicting Pro-Life Views in 12-Year Anniversary Post to Wife Usha: 'So Life Doesn't Begin at Conception?'
June 15 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance's pro-life views were questioned after the vice president shared an anniversary post dedicated to his wife, Usha Vance.
"Happy Anniversary to our lovely Second Lady. 12 years and almost 4 kids later, and we're still going strong. Love you Usha!" J.D., 41, wrote in a post via X on Sunday, June 14.
J.D. Vance's Post Mentioned 'Almost 4 Kids'
In the photo, the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, could be seen smiling on their wedding day, with the attorney, 40, wearing a white dress and carrying a colorful bouquet.
Social media quickly reacted to the post, pointing out that Usha is still pregnant with their fourth child, arguing the statement appeared to clash with the pro-life belief that life begins at the moment of fertilization.
Social Media Claimed the Statement Contradicted His Pro-Life Views
"So life doesn’t begin at conception? Got it!" one user questioned while reposting the federal official's post.
"Thank you for admitting that fetuses don’t count as children," a second critic pointed out, while a third user added, "Almost 4? That's harsh on the 4th one that you don't consider him/her a full human."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
J.D. Vance Confessed Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparked Shift in Family Planning
The Vances formally announced Usha's pregnancy in January. The pair is expecting a baby boy in late June.
J.D. recently admitted in his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which is set to hit bookshelves on June 16, that his wife was convinced to have a fourth child following the tragic assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.
Usha Vance Comforted Erika Kirk After Her Husband's Death
J.D. said that shortly after Charlie's September 2025 death, Usha comforted his widow, Erika Kirk.
"As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” he wrote. "For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight. Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."
Usha will become the first second lady in over 100 years to give birth during her husband's active term.
The new baby boy will join the couple's three older children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.